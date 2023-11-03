‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil Swings Into NYC This Holiday Season

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil is taking over The Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC for a holiday spectacle like no other. For 28 performances from December 7th to December 28th, audiences can immerse themselves in the magic of the season.

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil promises to spark holiday joy and lasting memories for audiences of all ages. Drawing inspiration from memorable lines of the cherished poem, A Visit from Saint Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore, this performance tells the heartwarming story of a disillusioned young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

With lovable characters, impressive acrobatics, and a re-invented holiday soundtrack that breathes new life into holiday classics, this dazzling production offers an enchanting blend of heart, cheer, and unparalleled creativity. After all, it was conceived and directed by none other than Senior Artistic Director James Hadley of Cirque du Soleil, whose impressive 25-year career in circus productions and live theater shines through in every moment.

With something for everyone in the family to enjoy, ‘Twas the Night Before… is the perfect show to introduce the next generation of theatergoers to the incredible world of Cirque du Soleil. Whether you’re 5, 50, or 95, you’re sure to be wowed by this unforgettable experience!

Be part of the magic this holiday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. ‘Twas the Night Before… is a journey into a winter wonderland that you won’t want to miss. Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased online at www.msg.com/cirque or directly at The Madison Square Garden box office. For group bookings of nine or more, reach out to the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or [email protected]. Accessibility services, including companion seats, are available through the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

