Travel Beyond the Light at ARTECHOUSE NYC

In a way never seen before, NASA Galactical data is coming to life at ARTECHOUSE, the leading institution for technology-driven art experiences in New York City. Beyond the Light, the latest artistic expression at NYC’s original home for digital art.

Originally opened in the fall of 2019, ARTECHOUSE is on a mission to expand the possibilities of art and how we experience it. Their newest exhibition showcases scientific discoveries in a story of how human innovation has enabled us to see beyond our wildest imaginations and into the furthest reaches of the cosmos.

As you enter the space you’re surrounded by 270-degrees of floor-to-wall high resolution images that send you through a cinematic journey through a beautiful, educational and family friendly universe, where you will experience an alternate reality (without needing a clunky headset). This is the latest in a series of projects working with industry leaders such as the Society for Neuroscience, Pantone Color Institute, Nobel Prize Museum, and others for which ARTECHOUSE Studio has brought its expertise to realize complex and multifaceted presentations.

The experience centers around a 25-minute cinematic journey through a captivating audio-visual interpretation, featuring a huge, floor-to-wall panoramic projection and surround-sound technology that will transport you into a journey of how we have experienced light over time.

The exhibition leverages the latest audio-visual technology and bespoke software to reimagine NASA’s scientific processes and discoveries. Throughout the exhibition’s development, ARTECHOUSE Studio worked with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the James Webb Space Telescope Mission team at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), and Johns Hopkins University’s William H. Miller III Department of Physics & Astronomy. ARTECHOUSE participated in ongoing working sessions with NASA’s team of leading experts, including astrophysicists, helio physicists, and NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NASA to bring the universe closer to our visitors and inspire them through Beyond the Light,” said Sandro Kereselidze, ARTECHOUSE Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “We believe that art, science, and technology can come together to offer a fascinating experience, and this exhibition is a perfect example of the convergence of these worlds. Conceptualized through many in-person and virtual sessions with NASA’s team of scientists and specialists, this exhibition takes science and data that already exists and brings it to life artistically in a way that’s never been done before. ”

On sale now and on view beginning June 2nd, Beyond the Light is a beautiful, educational and family friendly experience for casual art lovers and experts alike.

This experience is more than an art exhibit, inviting visitors to ignite creativity and redefine what’s possible at the intersection of technology and art.

Families save on visits to Beyond the Light with family packages at $18/pp. Looking to learn while exploring? Ask for a kids guide when you arrive. Looking for a night out? Their space is the most unique date spot in NYC, offering exhibition-inspired XR Cocktails and Mocktails powered by their free app.

Tips for your visit:

Download their app ahead of time

Book in advance and save as a local, family

Charge your phone! There’s lots of great moments to capture your memories

Traveling with little ones? Bring a blank piece of paper and crayons and find moments of inspiration to spark some creativity!

ARTECHOUSE is NYC’s Original Home for Digital art and home to the world’s leading artists who use technology to create. You can visit that home in NYC at 439 W 15th Street beneath the iconic and historic Chelsea Market.

Their experience offers one room with infinite possibilities meant to inspire us all in the future of creativity. With Beyond the Light, ignite your imagination beyond what is visible and step into the unseen depths of our universe.











