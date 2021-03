Scoop: Trail Blazers Has a Summer Camp Perfect for Your Kids

Countdown to Summer! From Day Camp to Overnight Camp, Trail Blazers has an adventure for everyone, ages 3-17! After their COVID-free Day Camp and Family Camp in 2020, Trail Blazers is ready for Summer 2021! Get ready for a safe, fun, and screen-free summer filled with laughter, connections, and learning. Registration is already open for Prospect Park Day Camp, Brooklyn Bridge Day Camp, Adventure Overnight Camp, and Farmstead Overnight Camp. Visit trailblazers.org for details including our COVID safety plans and new programs, and upcoming Info Sessions with staff. Come outside and play, adventure awaits!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.