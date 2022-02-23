Top Ways to Find A Camp

T​​hinking about summer camp for your child? There are many different ways to begin your camp search to find the right camp for your child.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the process of finding a camp, but if you sit down and think about what kind of experience you want your child to have, what type of camp you are looking for and how long you would like your child to attend camp, you can start to narrow down the choices even before you begin your search!

Once you do your research and narrow down the choices, make sure to involve your child in the process. You want your child to be excited and making them part of the process will go a long way in having their buy in.

Websites & Social Media

​​Heard about a camp? Checking out a camp’s website and social media is a good starting point. Take a look at who the leadership team is, what activities are offered and what the philosophy of the camp is.

Look at posted videos to get a sense of what the camp is like. But don’t end your search on the website. Make sure to connect with the camp director and have conversations before just registering your child for camp!

Talk to the Camp Director

Whether this is done at a camp fair, by Zoom, on the phone or in person while touring, one of the most important parts of your camp research is to talk to the camp director at a camp you are interested in.

When you choose a camp, you are forming a partnership with the director and you want to make sure you feel comfortable with them. Clicking with the camp director and feeling that you can be open and honest with them is imperative when choosing a day or overnight camp.

Touring

One of the best ways to get a feel for a camp is to tour the camp. Day camps offer tours all year long and overnight camps tour during the summer into the fall. Touring allows you to see the facilities and ask questions about the camp while in the camp environment.

Touring during the summer allows you to see camp in action which can give you a good feel about how the camp is run. If you are considering overnight camp for 2023, set up a few tours at camps you are interested in.

It’s helpful to have an initial conversation with the camp director before scheduling a tour to be sure the camp is potentially a good fit for your child before traveling to see a camp.

Camp Fairs

At camp fairs, families can walk from table to table to find out about all the different summer camp options. The fairs allow families to talk to multiple camp directors all in one day to compare various camps and gather information. Find out about New York Family’s camp fairs here.

Camp Open Houses

Many day camps and some overnight camps offer open houses in the spring and fall so families can have a chance to visit the camp. During the open house, the camp will offer activities and provide families with a chance to walk around camp.

These days are fun ways to visit the camp and give you the opportunity to talk to the camp director and leadership team in the camp environment.

Home Visits

Since it’s difficult to tour overnight camps in the off-season when camps are closed, camp directors are happy to do home visits to get to know your child and family.

Home visits give both the camp director a chance to see if the camp would be a good fit for your family and for you to get a feel for the camp director. If you are more comfortable with a Zoom, you can set up a zoom call with your family as well.

Word of Mouth

It’s good to talk to friends and neighbors about where their children go to camp and to learn about their child’s camp experience, however, parents want to make sure to do their own research when it comes to choosing a camp. While one camp might be a perfect fit for one child, it might not be for another.

​​Call the American Camp Association, NY and NJ

The ACA, NY and NJ offers parents free, one-on-one advice in finding a camp. Whether you are looking for a day, overnight or specialty program, the American Camp Association, NY and NJ can help in your search! Call 212.391.5208 or visit acanynj.org.

Camp Guide

92y Camps

Upper East Side, All of NYC, Rockland County

212-415-5573

92Y campers participate in all kinds of activities including: two swims per day (one instructional swim and one free swim), a variety of sports programming and an impressive array of creative activities. All activities are designed to be age-specific and foster the social and emotional development of each individual age group. From state-of-the-art facilities, interactive studios, and thrill-seeking adventure courses, 92Y Camps provide campers with an extraordinary summer camp experience lled with meaningful friendships, growth, excitement, and countless memories. Pickups are available around NYC, and campers enjoy an air-conditioned bus ride to our indoor/outdoor campsite in beautiful Rockland County.

Advantage Camps

Manhattan Upper East & West Sides & Roosevelt Island

212.935.0250 – Upper East & Roosevelt Island

212.594.0554 – West Side

Best NYC Camps for NYC Kids! East Side & West Side, Advantage has the perfect match for your camper! Advantage Day Camp located on Roosevelt Island offers kids ages 4-14 a variety of sports, art, enrichment, and experiences. Plus early drop-off and late pickup at no extra charge. Advantage Junior Tennis Camp is where players 7 to 17 focus on the game, with drills, games & match play. And, for campers 5-8, there’s Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp, with tennis customized for age, ability and fun! Two great locations – Roosevelt Island Racquet Club – easy and safe to get to by ferry, tram or subway & Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club – conveniently located on West 43rd St. Choose days, weeks or all summer. Sign up now!

Atlantic Acting School

76 Ninth Ave., Suite 313, New York, NY

212-691-5919

education@atlantictheater.org

Atlantic Acting School invites your young ones to play, create, perform, and form lifelong friendships with us this summer. In addition to creating characters and scripts, young actors have opportunities to produce their own work. Each class has a focus that varies from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, lm/TV and more, but are all rooted in the Atlantic Technique. These acting classes are perfect for your rising star! Mini summer camps start in June. Classes are available for ages 4-18. Register today!

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp offers five daily rotating activities such as swimming (up to 4 times a week), ice skating, gymnastics, rock climbing, parkour, indoor and outdoor turf activities, and more in an ample 175,000 sq. ft. facility and 35-acre outdoor area. Aviator Summer Camp also offers off-site and on-site field trips such as a day at Green Meadows Farm (on Aviator Sports property!), Launch Trampoline Park, a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The summer camp runs from 9 am-5 pm with early drop off and late stay available. Bus transportation is also available. Lunch and an afternoon snack are included.

Broadway Kids Auditions (BKA)

Professional level musical theatre training for aspiring kids ages 8-18. Apply for two exciting day summer programs focusing on singing, acting and dancing that will culminate in a nal performance at a theatre in New York City. Each student will be cast in a scene themed around a hit Broadway musical (show themes under consideration are Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, and more). Curriculum includes technique classes and rehearsals in preparation for our final performance. Faculty are all Broadway level performers, directors and coaches. Broadway star guest speakers. Groups separated by age. Space is limited to apply now. Register today at: broadwaykidsauditions.com/register/p/live-in-nyc-bka-summer-2022-five-day-summer-intensives

Brooklyn Lifestyle Athletic Club

Brooklyn, NY

929- 699-2123

bklakids@bklanyc.com

BKLA Summer Camp is bringing the F-U-N back to summer at BKLA Summer Camp! With full access to their 4 outdoor pools, indoor turf eld, basketball courts, computer lab and state-of-the art creative workspaces, campers aged 4-15 will be actively engaged, smiling from ear to ear and headed home ready for the next day’s adventures. All campers will participate in fun themed weekly ac-tivities such as Swim, Art, STEM, Sports, Fitness/Wellness, Dance, Cooking, Team-building, Field trips and more–all while learning new skills, building friendships, being empowered and making memories that will last a lifetime! BKLA Summer Camp offers flexible scheduling options so you can design the summer camp experience that is right for your family. This includes multiple sessions, Early AM/Late PM scheduling, transportation and lunch program options. Give your child the best summer ever and join BKLA Summer Camp!

Buckley Day Camp

2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn, NY, 11576

516.365.7760

info@buckleycamp.com



Buckley Day Camp provides a unique environment where children are given the opportunity to learn life skills in a fun, nurturing and noncompetitive environment! There, your children will experience a program designed to meet their individual needs. Nursery through kindergarten have a traditional day camp program, while 1 st – 7 th graders have an elective based program. 8th &9th graders participate in a camp/travel program and 10th graders can join our CIT program. Swim instruction daily in our 4 outdoor heated pools. Door to door transportation provided on air conditioned mini buses. Lunch & snacks provided daily.

Buck’s Rock Camp

Buck’s Rock Camp is a freedom-of-choice creative and performing arts overnight camp for ages 10 to 17. It is a safe haven where young people can grow into whatever they want and need to be, located in beautiful New Milford, Connecticut. Every day at Buck’s Rock is a new opportunity for self-discovery and creative expression. Over 30 world-class programs await our artists, including glassblowing, dance, painting, theatre, radio, weaving, gardening and so much more! Our new tiered tuition system makes camp affordable for every family. Check out our dates and rates today at www.bucksrockcamp.org!

Camp Half Blood

Myths come to life, monsters attack, and heroes must rise! Welcome to Camp Half-Blood, where every day is a new adventure. From swordplay to potion-making, campers build the courage and learn the skills needed to become the champion of their own story. Join this summer for a camp experience unlike any other. Locations in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and Staten Island provide kids all over NYC the opportunity to rise together as heroes and have a magical summer. Visit the website for dates, pricing, and more information. Be a part of the adventure, sign up now!

Camp SAY

646-403-4516

Travis@SAY.org

Camp SAY is an ACA-Accredited, 2-week summer camp for young people who stutter, ages 8-18. Camp SAY combines a high-quality, traditional camp experience with specialized activities that help kids & teens who stutter build confidence and independence, improve communication skills, and form important friendships. Beginning in Summer 2022, Camp SAY will be hosted at Camp Eagle Hill in the picturesque Hudson Valley region of Upstate New York, just 90 miles north of NYC. 2022 dates are July 24th – August 7th. Sliding Scale tuition & travel assistance and a shortened stay option are available.

Camp Settoga/JCC Manhattan

646.505.4430

Camp Settoga, located in the foothills of Harriman State Park, allows campers ages 4-12 the opportunity to explore, grow, and discover outdoor adventure on 21 lush, green acres. For summer 2022, Settoga is putting the finishing touches on new and renovated facilities, including a brand-new mini- golf course, sports fields, and courts. Other top-notch facilities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, zipline and challenge course, garden, and studio art centers.

Camps ‘R’ Us

Locations in Baldwin, Bellmore, Deer Park, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Melville, St. James, Syosset, Valley Stream, and Williston Park

516-935-CAMP (2267)

At Camps ‘R’ Us, they strive to provide the very best summer day camp experience available, with award- winning activities and programming, including Sports, Arts & Crafts, Gaming, Ga Ga, Go Karts, Swimming, Trips, Special Events and much more. Their campuses are hosted by some of the top private schools on Long Island and feature premier indoor and outdoor facilities and equipment. Their highly experienced and expertly trained Staff are among the best and brightest in camping. Combine that with their unique affordability, and Camps ‘R’ Us has earned a reputation as one of the best summer camps on Long Island.

Camp Wachusett

director@campwachusett.com

804- 438-6250

Founded in 1903, Camp Wachusett is one of New England’s first overnight camps for boys. Their program consists of a variety of land and water activities, including overnight hiking and canoeing opportunities, promotes growth in independence, self-confidence, and teamwork. A relatively small environment allows boys to have choices and provides the perfect setting for establishing lifelong friendships. Please visit their website (campwachusett.com) and our Facebook page for more information.

Cary Leeds Center

1720 Crotona Avenue, Bronx NY

718-247-7420

caryleedsinfo@nyjtl.org

The Cary Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning offers Summer Camp from June 20 to August 8, for junior ages 5 to 18 years old. All levels are welcome, from beginners in the development level program to the advanced players in the high performance level. Players will train to develop necessary tennis technique, improve consistency and create basic patterns of play for effective point construction. Included is a fitness component designed to improve players’ footwork, balance, speed and overall strength. Camp hours run from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Challenge Camp

Iona College, 715 North Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801

914-779-6024

info@challengecamps.com

Challenge Camp is an ACA accredited day camp focused on STEM and Arts enrichment for creative children ages 4-15 at a new location, Iona College in New Rochelle.Challenge offers over 100 STEM and Arts project based electives to engage and inspire campers. Courses range from 3D Printing, App Develop- ment, Art, Chess, Coding, Cooking, Drones, Dungeons & Dragons, Escape Room, E-Sports, Filmmaking, Game Design, Lego, Magic, Makerspace, Minecraft, Photography, Podcasting, Robotics, Rocketry, Theater, VR and more! Active sports options including on-site swimming allow campers to challenge their minds and bodies. To learn more about this innovative enrichment program visit: www.challengecamps.com

Chelsea Piers Summer Camp

62 Chelsea Piers, NY

camps@chelseapiers.com

212.336.6846

This summer, Chelsea Piers is bringing more sports-centered summer fun to ages 3 to 17! Choose from a variety of preschool and full-day camps including gymnastics, ice skating, soccer, golf and so much more. Enroll now for the lowest price of the season. With flexible enrollment and a Worry-Free Refund Policy, now is the best time to enroll for one or more weeks of camp between June 20- September 2, 2022. Transportation and aftercare available. Save 10% through March 31st.

Collina Italiana Mini Summer Camp – Italian Language & Cultural Center

1556 Third Avenue, Suite 602-603, New York

212-427-7770

Info@collinaitaliana.com

Why Italian? Aside from the brainpower benefits for children to learn a foreign language, the Italian language, particularly, takes children on a wonderful journey. From the beautiful artwork, literature, and other works of the past, to the delicious cuisine and other cultural aspects of the present, the Italian language connects children to a world of beauty.Where to start? Collina Italiana’s mini summer camp is a fun and immersive experience for kids of all language competency levels. Parents can choose between online and in-person camp; comfort and safety are top priority! Children (ages 3-10) learn about all things Italian through games, music, dance, and many other educational activities in a fun and engrossing atmosphere.

Day Camp @ the JCC

646.505.4430

Located at 76th and Amsterdam, the camp offers children ages 3–6 a city-based camp experience and utilizes the JCC’s state-of-the-art facilities including: two indoor heated pools, culinary and art studios, private rooftop playground with garden, and full gymnasium. Day Camp @ the JCC features a varied daily schedule to appeal to the diverse interests of each child while offering moments for continued growth and development. Activities include sports, ceramics, outdoor play and water play on the roof, cooking, yoga, nature, and more.

Destination Science

Multiple Long Island Locations: Babylon, Commack, Garden City, Huntington Station, Manhasset, Plainview, Setauket, Wantagh

info@destinationscience.org

For 22 years Destination Science has been the fun science camp for curious kids 5-11! This summer choose Solar Engineers & Sci-Mystery, Robot Island Marine Science, and Space Adventures Camp! Three science stations daily, 15 hands-on, science activities weekly, plus games, silly songs, friendship and all the fun of camp! Their staff are enthusiastic educational professionals who love kids, science & camp. February Save $70/wk, Enroll in 2 weeks Save $160, 3 weeks Save $240 – ends 3/1/2022. Additional Sibling Savings.

Dorothy P Flint 4-H Camp

3186 Sound Ave.,Riverhead, NY

516-832-2591 Ext.11

DPF4HCamp@cornell.edu

On this 140-acre property there is a Day Camp and a Sleepaway Camp option. With fun programs in all diverse areas. Whether you’re on their Active Farm, on the Long Island Sound and Beach, or in the Woods, there is truly something for everybody. The mission of New York State 4-H Camps is to provide a positive learning environment (in an outdoor setting) focusing on community building, friendships, fun, healthy living, and give hands-on learning experiences that help campers grow, belong, and thrive. Being one of the oldest 4H camp in the state- they are dedicated to ensuring your child’s safety and fun while offering high quality 4H educational programs. All in and environment that allows for personal growth in which diverse youth and adults reach their fullest potential as capable, competent, and caring citizens.

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps

1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton, NJ

973-383-9282

Two Great Camps. One Great Summer! Fairview Lake YMCA Camps offers traditional, specialty, ranch, adventure, and leadership programs that will help your child learn, grow and thrive. New in 2022 is Lake in the Woods YMCA Camps – a 5-day-a-week sleepaway camp where kids are home on the weekend. Located in Northwest NJ, the main campus of Fairview Lake is a beautiful private 660-acre camp. Lake in the Woods is located just a few minutes away at the state-of-the-art Blair Academy Campus. Whichever program you choose for your child, they are in for an unforgettable summer!

Fieldston Summer Camps

3901 Fieldston Road, Riverdale, NY

718- 329-7300

sap@ecfs.org

Fieldston Summer Camps provide a fun, eventful summer for all ages. Fieldston Sports Camps, Future Leaders, and Mini Camp are all comprehensive programs covering a spectrum of subjects and interests designed to engage campers. Our programs and classes range from outdoor adventure to educational, sports, and S.T.E.A.M. All camps are held at on campus in Riverdale. To learn more about Summer 2022 registration, visit at https://summer.ecfs.org/

Friends Academy Summer Programs

270 Duck Pond Road., Locust Valley, NY 11560

516-393-4207

Summer@fa.org

#MakeASplash with Friends Academy Summer Programs! Caterpillars (Age 3 Only): This gentle approach to an immersive summer experience will help children develop con dence and socialization skills. Explorers (Age 3 – Grade 2): Our Explorers Program will expand to include two specialty classes each day (Chess, Coding, Lacrosse etc.) in addition to our daily activities. Trailblazers (Grades 3-6): Trailblazers will select two programs of choice each week! Choose from Vets in Training, Cooking Around the World, Lacrosse, Cheerleading, App Building & more! Extended Hours & Transportation Available.

Frost Valley YMCA Camp

2000 Frost Valley Road, Clareyville, NY

845-985-2291

Frost Valley YMCA is the premier summer camp located in the heart of New York’s Catskill Mountains just a few hours from NYC. At Frost Valley YMCA, your camper can participate in sports, arts and crafts, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, singing, storytelling around the campfire, sleeping underneath a canopy of stars, and so much more! Frost Valley is guided by 8 core values: caring, community, diversity, honesty, inclusiveness, respect, responsibility, and stewardship, which are infused into all camp programs. More than just a place for summer fun, Frost Valley gives all children a place where they can safely reach their potential, surrounded by a community that embraces them for who they are. A summer at Frost Valley creates a strong sense of belonging (many campers call Frost Valley their home away from home) and prepares children and teens to forge their own path in life with confidence. Covid safety protocols are in place.

Galli Theater New York

74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007

galliny@gmail.com

917-855-1095

Winter, Spring, and Summer Break Camp weeks – Their theater camps are just the right place for your kids to try out different roles! We do warm up games, movement activities, theater games to prepare your little actors for the stage. We then choose a fairytale that we will rehearse and act out as a group. Each child picks their own role and of course there are costumes to complete the transformation! At the end of the week, there is a presentation for friends and family. Please also check out the live theater performances on weekends at 2pm & their birthday party options that bring fairytales to life! Experience the magic of live theater at your special event!

Hofstra Summer Camps

101 Oak St. Uniondale

516-463-7676

Hofstra Summer Camps offer children, entering grades K-12 in September, more than 70 programs from theater to sports, gaming, art, music, STEM, academics, culinary, dance, YouTube Studio, Adventure Education, and veterinary. Our three camp models allow campers to mix-and-match their summer experience – they can spend the summer immersed in a particular subject or they can switch programs every session and try something new. Here, campers can explore their passions, find new interests, learn valuable social skills, and make lifelong friendships.

Homage Skateboard Academy

83 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, 11217

718-596-8151

For the 16th year, Homage Skateboard Academy will be running an Indoor Summer Camp program at their beautiful BRAND NEW facility in Boerum Hill and ALL OUTDOOR camps for beginner, intermediate, and advanced skaters. During their Summer Skateboard Program, their goal is for skaters to have fun, learn to skate in a safe and space-appropriate way, and confidently explore what they are capable of. Students will spend time skating, learning new tricks and skills with amazing coaches, making art, playing skate games and making new friends! All it takes is one little push. Skate with Homage Skateboard Academy!

HudsonWay Immersion Camp

525 West 52nd Street, NY

212-787-8088

HudsonWay Immersion School is pleased to announce their Mandarin and Spanish immersion camps for children ages 2-12 for 7 weeks from June 27-August 12. During these weeks children will learn language in a fun, immersion environment integrating language, science, math, art and social studies. Themes include: “Feeding the World”, “Art Around the World”, “The Wonder of Water” and “Endangered Species.” Language or language/sport options offered. Classes are taught by experienced native speaking teachers. Visit www.hwis.org/summer to register. Founded in 2005, HWIS is a Mandarin and Spanish immersion school for students in preK to Grade 8, with campuses in Midtown West, NY and Stirling, New Jersey.

iD Tech

1-888-709-8324

Register today for Summer 2022! iD Tech can’t wait for your child to walk the halls of their dream campus, bond with new friends and mentors, and experience the magic that’s made us the world’s #1 tech camp for over two decades. Held at Marymount Manhattan College and prestigious campuses nationwide. Weeklong and two-week sessions for ages 7-18 in coding, game dev, robotics, creative arts, and more. Virtual Tech Camps and online courses are also available.

Independent Lake Camp

70 Clark Road, Thompson, PA

800-399-2267

Independent Lake Camp is a premier overnight camp in the Poconos for ages 6-17. ILC is dedicated to being a diverse community with powerful individualized programming, and top-notch facilities & staff. Independent Lake Camp has been offering respect, creativity and understanding in a challenging and nurturing environment for 30 years. The friendships and connections that are developed at ILC are what makes our community so special. They are a fantastic circus, sports, dance, performing arts, music, aquatics, ne & digital arts, skateboarding, high ropes, role playing games, nature and equestrian camp all rolled into one.

JCC Day Camp Staten Island

1131 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY

718-475-5231

GWechsler@sijcc.com

JCC Day Camp has been operating for nearly 90 years, and fun is their tradition! Our camp offers children the opportunity to experience nature at our picturesque campgrounds, try new things, and form friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. JCC Day Camp believes in creating an atmosphere in which children can thrive, building campers’ self-esteem and fostering positive values.

​​Kenwal Day Camp

100 Drexel Ave., Melville Ny 11747

631-694-3399

Kenwaloffice@kenwaldaycamp.com

Kenwal Day Camp is a family owned, traditional day camp where our main goal is to create a fun, safe environment in which ALL campers thrive. Their programs are supervised by teachers and college students, ensuring exciting, adventurous, fun lled days. Kenwal is the camp where your child can start at age 3, in our nurturing “camp within a camp” program. These campers are still thriving at age 16 in the TEEN, CIT and EXTREME TEEN Overnight Travel Programs. Along their journey, campers will constantly be challenged in a fun environment designed so that all campers succeed! Building their self esteem, guiding them in socialization, and stepping away from their electronics is something we strive to achieve on a daily basis. They are proud to be accredited by the American Camping Association. They have a proven safety track record and follow all CDC covid protocols. They also offer Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs, inclusion opportunities, and specialty camps.

Kim’s Kids Summer Camp

kimskidscamp@gmail.com

718-208-5075

Kim’s Kids Summer Camp offers children ages 4 1/2 to 12 the opportunity to spend their summers active and physical, exploring nature while taking trips every day throughout New York City and its surrounding regions. Campers are cared for by experienced adult counselors in a nurturing camp community while going on a new adventure each day. Kids get to be kids with a continuous agenda of hiking, swimming, climbing, playing, running all summer long!

Launch Math + Science Centers

Two locations: UWS & Tribeca

212-600-1010

info@launch.com

Launch Math + Science Centers offer exciting and educational, on-site, one-week STEM summer camps for kids from kindergarten to 7th grade (5-12 years old). Campers discover the magic of physics, unearth the science of archaeology, create architectural structures, code a roving robot – and that’s just the beginning! Each week is jam-packed with hands-on STEM projects! Plus, campers explore daily segments such as STEM Discoveries (challenge-based learning through problem-solving activities) and Launch Studios (all the tech and techniques needed to make cool short videos). Register by March 31st to receive $BIG$ early bird discounts!

LeapUp Learning

1751 2nd Avenue, NY (91st&92nd St.)

646-870-0560

Leapuplearning.coinfo@leapuplearning.com

The camp is designed for children ages 4-12. Weekly enrollment with full-day and half-day options available from July 11th – Aug.15th. Indoor and outdoor activities include language lessons, arts, music, theater, and science experiments.

Long Island University Sports Camps

LIU Brooklyn Campus: 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn, NY

LIU Post Campus: 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY

516-299-2909

camps@liu.edu

This July and August, young athletes will have the chance to participate in week-long athletic camps designed to connect them with NCAA Division I coaches to learn fundamentals and help improve their skills — all while having fun and making lifelong friends. Camps are open to children entering grades 2 – 8 at any skill level. Select from 18 camps at one of their two campus locations in Brooklyn or Long Island.

Magic Day Camp

216-15 Peck Ave., Bayside

718-634-8109

Magic Day Camp has successfully operated for more than 30 years. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, with door-to-door bus transportation to families EVERYWHERE in Queens at no additional cost. Magic Day Camp has given generations of children a safe and rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences. With daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state of the art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days; “everyday is truly magical!”

Manhattan School of Music

130 Claremont Ave.,New York, NY

212-749-2802



MSM Summer provides instruction and performance experience for students ages 8 to 17 in a dynamic conservatory setting. Students will develop their musical skills and will join a vibrant community of young musicians. Students must be 8 years old by July 1, 2022, in order to apply.

Montessori International Summer Day Camp

Midtown East

212-223-4630

info@montessorischoolny.com

This summer, Montessori is excited to offer campers a unique blend of summer activities and academics. Developed around biweekly themes, children will enjoy arts and crafts, dance, yoga, martial arts and gymnastics. In addition, older campers will also experience musical theatre, chess, swimming, ice skating and field trips. Since Camp is staffed by the school’s teachers, children can also continue with academics, helping to ensure that they are on track despite the pandemic. Tutoring available to prepare for admission to gifted programs, or for a head start on the upcoming year. Spaces are limited due to current restrictions – registration starts March 1st!

Neighborhood Playhouse Junior School: Teen & Youth Summer Conservatory

212-688-3770

cldaehler@neighborhoodplayhouse.org

Dramatic arts training for the aspiring young actors in NYC. Apply for three exciting summer intensives at the Neighborhood Playhouse, where Sanford Meisner’s world-renowned acting method was born! Faculty from our adult Professional Acting program, working professionals, and master teachers train students in Meisner acting, singing, dance, Shakespeare, stage combat, film, theatre, television, and more. Conservatory (15-18yrs) mirrors a challenging, diverse college-level curriculum. Studio (12-14yrs) provides serious, engaging pre-professional training and Youth Workshop (9-11yrs) explores a variety of techniques for the young actor. Acceptance is by application and audition. Classes will be in-person. Space is limited.

New Country Day Camp (busing to Staten island)

646-395-4357

New Country Day Camp is a program of the 14th Street Y and Educational Alliance. Transportation is provided from lower Manhattan and Brooklyn to Staten Island’s 75-acre Henry Kaufmann Campground, where swimming pools, hiking trails, and open meadows set the scene for a summer of adventure and enrichment. New Country Day Camp is a joyful and inclusive community where campers, families and staff build meaningful connections with each other and the natural world, and experience personal growth through high-quality programs rooted in the outdoors and guided by Jewish values.

NORY

Location: UWS, UES, Hell’s Kitchen, Gramercy, Tribeca, FiDi, Brooklyn (Downtown), Brooklyn (Prospect Park)

914-365-7548

Give your child an unforgettable summer through NYC’s most popular STEM+Sports camp for 3-12 ages! Your child will engage as makers to build once-in-a-lifetime weekly projects. From transforming the campsite into a life-size wooden fort to building a dancing robot for TikTok music videos, future changemakers collaborate to invent unimaginable creations to make their dream come true. If your child loves sports, simply add soccer or swimming to their STEM program! With 10 locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, NORY Summer is truly for everyone. [Summer Highlights: Complimentary Lunch, All-star NORY Educators, Emphasis on Soft Skills (resilience & empathy), Flexible Schedule]. Dates: 6/13-9/2

Oasis Day Camp

646-698-1800

Oasis Day Camp in Central Park offers specialized programming for campers 3 – 15 years old. A traditional day camp in every way, Oasis in Central Park prides itself on quality programming at parent-friendly prices. Oasis has swimming, sports, art, music, dance, nature, and enrichment programming as well as air-conditioned indoor facilities, and the great outdoors in Central Park! There are trips for teens and the most well trained, caring staff in the industry. Daily hot lunch and snacks are included. Oasis gives campers the opportunity to be active, think creatively, and discover new friendships that will last a lifetime.

Oasis Bayside

646-519 5055

Fax:718- 865 5647

Bayside@oasischildren.com

Oasis Bayside is an affordable NYC summer camp at Fort Totten with programs for ages 3 to 16 that are centered on the arts, outdoor education, instructional and recreational swimming, sports, and team building. With an optional lunch program as well! Oasis Bayside gives campers the opportunity to be active, think creatively, and discover new friendships that will last a lifetime. Three different types of camps are offered: a traditional summer day camp program for children in grades K-6, a Teen Travel program with daily destinations for young adults ages 12 to 14, and a modi ed day Early Start Imagination Camp for campers 3-5.

Park Shore Country Day Camp & Extreme STEAM Science Kids

450 Deer park Road, Dix Hills, NY 11746

631-499-8580

info@parkshoredaycamp.com

For Ages 2-15. Park Shore is an exciting, non-stop, unplugged, outdoors, try- new-things experience jam-packed with camp culture, traditions, and friends! Athletics, Aquatics, High Ropes Course, Bungee, Rock Wall, Ninja Course, ATVs, Arts and Crafts, Special Events, and more. Day Camp: Ages 2-10. Travel: Ages 11-15. Extreme STEAM Science Kids is an educational science program featuring robotics, mechanical and electrical engineering, coding, science, and art. Two-week morning sessions held in our three-story science center. Extension option for full-day in our day camp. Ages 6-11. Located on 15 acres in Dix Hills. Transportation, before/after- care, lunch available. Family-owned and operated. Established in 1959.

Park Slope Day Camp

BROOKLYN

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Carroll Gardens, Prospect Park, Windsor Terrace

718-788-7732

camp@parkslopedaycamp.com

Primarily outdoor, fun, engaging traditional camp. For children ages 3.5 to 14. Experienced, caring and dynamic staff. Wide variety of activities; sports, arts, yoga, archery and more. Soccer specialty program. 4 two-week sessions, extended hours and transportation available.

Planet Han

401 West End Ave at 79th Street

1556 Third Ave at 87th Street NY, NY 10024

212-724-2421

info@PlanetHanChinese.com

Planet Han week-long immersion camps, where your child will learn to speak Mandarin with confidence and learn about ancient China and modern New York in an interactive and fun way! They do activities kids live, like arts and crafts, calligraphy, Friday movies, grocery shopping and plenty of outdoor Tai Chi and game time! Campers must have some experience in Mandarin speaking.

Play On! Studios

263 West 86th Street New York, NY 10024

347-709-4149

Play On! Studios offer theater day camps on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/ teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games! Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4, and our multi-week Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. Sign up for 1 week or more – there’s a new show every session! See you at camp!

Pusteblume international Preschool

244 W 14th St.,New York, NY

212-206-1137

info@pusteblumenyc.org

July 5th to August 26th, 2022 Pusteblume will offer 8 weeks of summer fun with lots of activities and language exposure. Pick whatever weeks you like and however many weeks you need. Art, Science, Math, Literacy are part of the summer curriculum and introduced in an engaging and stimulating way. Visit our website for weekly themes and topics.

Riverside Park Conservancy

West 96th Street to West 110th Street inside Riverside Park

212-870-3070

Riverside Park Conservancy hosts a multi-sport summer camp in Riverside Park at a weekly low-cost, high- quality sports camp experience for children ages 4-14. Camp runs for 12 weeks from the second week of June to the end of August. Campers have a choice of a single sport or combining two sports in one camp week. The sport options are; Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball, Flag Football and multi-sport. Well-respected local sports instructors kids love and on-site medical trainers! All programs provide uniforms or t-shirts, healthy snacks, lunch options as well as early drop off and late pick up.

Ross Summer

18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton, NY

631- 907-5555

Ross Summer, built on the innovative, educational foundation of Ross School, is an exciting and enriching experience for kids and teens! Ross Summer offers immersive programs in the arts, media, sciences, and more, plus for-credit academic courses with top faculty, and high-level athletics including basketball training with the NY Knicks! Ross is a leader in COVID preparedness and offers premium services to enhance the Ross Summer experience and provide an opportunity for families to create their ideal summer.

Shibley Day Camp

175 Warner Ave. Roslyn Heights, New York 11577

516- 621-8777

The Shibley Day Camp creates magical experiences that promote personal growth and lifelong friendships in our nurturing, down to earth environment. Our Shibley community is guided by our GREEN values of Generosity, Respect, Empathy, Endurance & Nurture. Their program allows children to explore new and current interests, gain new skills and build confidence. Campers swim twice a day, including daily American Red Cross swim instruction in addition to participating in a balanced mix of athletics, arts, adventure and other special activities.

SkateYogi

Williamsburg, Downtown Brooklyn and Prospect Lefferts Gardens

718-484-9777

hello@skateyogi.com

Discover the joy of skateboarding! Offered at both their original Prospect Lefferts Gardens location and their brand-new space on the Williamsburg Waterfront (N 9th St @ Kent), SKATEYOGI Summer Camp welcomes anyone ages 7-13 from absolute beginners to experienced skaters in a fun, creative environment. Campers are exposed to both outdoor skating on daily trips to nearby parks and indoor ramp practice. Their low student-to-teacher ratio ensures plenty of personal attention. They also offer a shorter afternoon mini-camp at both of these locations for younger skaters ages 5-7. Rental gear is included for camps held on-site at SKATEYOGI. For more experienced skaters ages 9-15, their Urban Shredders program offers daily adventures at skateparks and skate spots around Downtown Brooklyn.

Super Soccer Stars

Multiple Locations

212-877-7171

info@soccerstars.com

Super Soccer Stars is New York’s #1 youth soccer program for over 20 years! We use the ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but also develop self-confidence, teamwork, and socialization skills. Highly trained, certified coaches work in small groups using an age- specific curriculum, providing each player with individual attention. Choose from FUNdamentals, Advanced Training, or Amazing Athletes multi-sport program. Half and full-day camp, plus weekly classes available. Private Camps also available – set your own schedule and our coaches will come to you! Save $20 – Promo Code: NYFSUMMER.

STEAM Camp at the Cathedral School of St. John the Divine

STEAM Camp at the Cathedral School of St. John the Divine welcomes rising Kindergarten to Grade 6 students.The camp uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics to engage children in experiential learning. Campers visit the Innovation Lab daily where they are encouraged to design, prototype, and test new ideas. They are challenged to expand their imagination and take thoughtful risks as they work through the design process. Campers also participate in various outdoor activities on our 13-acre campus. From coding robots to water slide adventures, our campers’ days are filled with fun! For more information, contact Camp Director Jamie Solis at steamcamp@cathedralnyc.org or call 646-425-1648.

Summer at St. Barts

325 Park Ave., New York, NY

212-378-0222

Summer at St Bart’s offers something for all campers ages 2-6! Their 2’s program allows campers to enjoy a mini version of camp, along with a sneak peek at preschool socialization! Every day all campers enjoy playing sports in the full-sized gymnasium, outdoor play on the rooftop, arts and crafts, dance, and free play in the classroom! Weekly specials include yoga, science experiments, drama class, and soccer lessons! Each Session consists of a two week period. They have five sessions focusing around a variety of themes each week. Come for one session or all!

Surprise Lake Camp

Cold Spring, Putnam County

845-265-3616

info@surpriselake.com

A coed Jewish sleepaway camp located just 60 miles from NYC boasting one of the most beautiful sites in the country, one of the most reputable programs, and a large, well-trained, caring staff. Many facilities, like the theater, heated pool, and gymnasium, are among the finest that you will and anywhere. Surprise Lake Camp is a special place, a home away from home for generations of young people. They believe in the value of community and friendship. Their Jewish values and identity shape their days and their connection to nature. They’re dedicated to helping young people unplug, grow, and develop values, con dence, and skills to last a lifetime.

Trail Blazers Camps

Day Camp: 394 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn NY

Overnight Camp: Lake Mashipacong, NJ

212-529-5113

From Day Camp to Overnight Camp, Trail Blazers has an adventure for everyone, ages 3-17! Get ready for a safe, fun, and screen-free summer filled with laughter, connection, outdoor challenges, and learning. Registration is already open for Prospect Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Riverside Park and Morningside Park Day Camps, as well as our Adventure and Farmstead Overnight Camps. Visit trailblazers.org for more information or to register for an upcoming info session. Come outside and play, adventure awaits!

Trinity Discovery Day Camp

139 West 91st Street New York, NY 10024

212- 932-6849

The Trinity Discovery Day Camp provides an opportunity for campers to be kids again. Campers get to engage with each other while playing sports outside, creating dance routines, gardening, swimming, making music and much more. Campers will have surprise events on Fridays and of course, ice cream or ices every day! Lunch will not be provided. Join Trinity Discovery Day Camp for a fantastic summer!!!

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

185 Colonial Springs Rd Wheatley Heights, NY

631-643-7900

info@usdan.org

Usdan invites children to experience the natural beauty of our wooded Long Island campus and the transformative power of the arts. Their day camp program allows students ages 5—18 to create their own experience by choosing from over fifty classes in visual art, theater, music, dance, writing, nature & sustainability, chess, and more, taught by professional educators and artists. There is no previous experience required, only an open mind and a curiosity for the arts. Usdan offers 8-, 4-, and 1-week sessions including busing from Long Island, Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Scholarships available. Join our welcoming and inclusive community this summer.

Voxel Academy – Summer Day Camp

camp@voxelacademy.org

New York’s best cutting-edge technology summer day camps for kids ages 7-14! Mod Minecraft and Roblox, create YouTube videos, develop VR and mobile video games, create a custom Beyblade or a custom Nerf Blaster, create digital art, and much more! Our weekly camps break down STEAM skills seen in A.P. and college-level Computer Science, Programming, and Design classes into fun, intriguing, 21st-century early learning. Enjoy off-screen time, and plenty of time each day for social challenges, lunch, snacks, and physical activities.

WCS Camps

800-433-4149

WCS- Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY

bzeducation@wcs.org

wcs.education/bzcamp

WCS- Central Park Zoo, 64th Street & 5th Avenue New York, NY

cpzeducation@wcs.org

wcs.education/cpzcamp

WCS- New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY

nyaeducation@wcs.org

wcs.education/nyacamp

WCS- Prospect Park Zoo, 450 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY

ppzeducation@wcs.org

wcs.education/ppzcamp

WCS- Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St, New York, NY

qzeducation@wcs.org

wcs.education/qzcamp

Your Child Deserves the SUMMER! Summer Camp is back and in personat all 5 WCS parks. From immersing in a Week of Wildlife at the Bronx Zoo to intimate, community-enriching animal and nature play at our Central Park, Prospect Park or Queens Zoo camps to exploring ocean mysteries as an Ecology Detective at the New York Aquarium our camps offer limitless possibilities to young campers of all ages. With exclusive access to exhibits like Dino Safari and Ocean Wonders, unique up-close animal encounters and keeper chats your camper will have an unforgettable adventure! Sign up TODAY!

YMCA Camp Hi-Rock

162 East Street, Mount Washington, MA 01258

(413) 528-1227

info@camphirock.org

YMCA Camp Hi-Rock is a coed sleep- away camp nestled among over 1,000 acres of forest in Massachusetts with a private 90-acre lake. Campers can stay from one to eight weeks. Each week campers help create their schedules choosing from over 30 activities. We also offer Outdoor Adventure Trips. We provide solid role models through staff who focus on helping children develop strong friendships and improve self-esteem at camp. The confidence that is developed during a camper’s time at Hi-Rock stays with them long after they have left camp. Transportation and financial assistance are available.

YMCA of Greater New York Summer Camp

YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of adventure, aquatics, sports & games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests & trips, and summer learning. YMCA programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child’s interests and abilities. In 2022, they are offering a theme for each of their two-week sessions: Camp at Sea, Out of this World, Summer of Imagination and The Greatest Color War, providing unique activities and campers with special memories. Two-week sessions run June 27-Aug 19 with a bonus Camp Rocks! week from Aug 22-26. In-person and virtual open house option. Enrollment extras available.

YMCA of Long Island

Locations in Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, and Patchogue

855-YMCALI

camp@ymcali.org

YMCA Summer Day Camp offers the best of adventure, aquatics, sports & games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests & trips, and summer learning. YMCA programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child’s interests and abilities. In 2022, they are offering a theme for each of their two- week sessions: Camp at Sea, Out of this World, Summer of Imagination and The Greatest Color War, providing unique activities and campers with special memories. Two-week sessions run June 27-Aug 19 with a bonus Camp Rocks! week from Aug 22-26. In-person and virtual open house option. Enrollment extras available.

Psst… Check out Mental Health at Summer Camp: Camp Directors on Meeting the Challenge for Today’s Kids