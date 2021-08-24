This Fall, Have your Child Discover the Great Game of Lacrosse

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Doc’s NYC Lacrosse. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

For 26 years, Doc’s NYC Lacrosse has been introducing and teaching the “fastest game on foot” to boys and girls, from kindergarten through 9th Grade, all across the City. They are NYC’s original and largest youth lacrosse program, started in 1996.

Using a weekly clinic format, players learn all the individual basic and team skills. Game play is also introduced, preparing players to grow in the sport and participate in their Spring travel teams.

What Doc’s Teaches. Ground all pick-ups, cradling, passing, catching, ball-handling, shooting, footwork/movement, game play, teamwork.

Atmosphere. Supportive for every participant, regardless of skill or experience. Fun, but also competitive. Coaching style follows principles from the Positive Coaching Alliance.

Coaches. Directors and Coaches are all former college players with a passion to teach, give back, and grow lacrosse in New York City.

Fall Clinics 2021 Registration Open for All Levels. Fall weekend programs open for beginners, intermediate and advanced players. Uptown program starts Sunday September 12; Downtown program starts Saturday September 18. Learn More.

Fall Program Locations. Uptown (Randall’s Island) and Downtown (Corlears Playground).

Other Programs. Winter Weekend clinics; Spring teams (travel for boys and girls 3-8th Grade), Spring weekend clinics for K-2nd graders, and New York’s only Summer June lacrosse day camp.

For more information about Doc’s NYC Lacrosse:

Email Mat Levine or call 917-957-4409