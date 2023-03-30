New York Special Child Long Island Special Child New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide
This Easter, Hop to Tin Building for Everything

Tin Building Easter

This Easter, Hop to Tin Building for Everything

From elegant dining options to premium Easter chocolate, the Tin Building by
Jean-Georges reimagined and reinvented your holiday favorites. Elevate your Easter with Jean-Georges’s curated deliciousness!

Tin Building Easter

You’ve never tasted Easter like this! Go beyond the pink and blue to reimagine and reinvent your holiday traditions at Tin Building. Featuring extravagant baked goods, rare fresh flowers, exquisite chocolates and exceptional gifts, Jean-Georges and his team have everything you need to make this the most memorable – and most delicious – Easter ever.

Tin Building Easter

Make this your most flavorful Easter ever by celebrating with a festively “eggs-traordinary” meal at Tin Building. Choose from special brunch and dinner menus featuring unique takes on traditional holiday favorites and creative new classics crafted by Jean-Georges and his team.

Learn more or book a reservation here.

