Things to do with Kids’ for Presidents’ Day in NYC 2024

The kids are either on winter break, or your child is in school but is most likely off for Presidents’ Day. Which means you are most may be searching for adventures on this day off.

There are plenty of things to do throughout the city. Check out our curated picks.

Presidents Day Events Around NYC

Presidents’ Day: Design Your Own Seal

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Sunday, Feb. 18, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$6-$24

Take an extra close look at the Seal of the President of the United States and make your own special seals to take home. Learn all about this special symbol of the president, where it came from, what it means, and what we get wrong about it.

Celebrate President’s Day

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side

Monday, Feb. 19, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$16.75

Create a campaign poster and button that you would make if running for president. Plus, lend your voice to a three-dimensional paper flag by writing a message of hope on a star that speaks to human values and human rights—in honor of each state and the people living in them!

Celebrate Presidents Week at the Fire Island Lighthouse

Fire Island Lighthouse, 1 Burma Road, Bay Shore

Feb. 19-23, Daily, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$2-$10

On Presidents’ Day or the week of visit The Fire Island Light Station Fresnel Lens Building, which houses the original First Order Fresnel Lens. Reduced Tower Tour fees for children younger than 12 years old crafts for children from 10am to 3pm.

Test Your Memory! Presidents’ Day Trivia

Queens Public Library Arverne, 312 Beach 54th St, Arverne

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 3 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Test your knowledge with an engaging memory game that will teach your kids about American presidents in honor of Presidents’ Week.

President’s Day Activity

West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Ave., West New Brighton

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 4 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Join the library for a fun and festive reading and activity all about our American presidents!

Other ways to spend the day on Presidents’ Day:

Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum

Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, W 46th St., Hell’s Kitchen

Feb. 17-24, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages All ages

$36; $26 ages 5-12

Learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) through fun-filled activities, NASA displays & exhibits, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, performances, special guests and interactive demonstrations designed to educate and inspire.

Magician Matt Roberts

53 Above, 318 W 53rd St., Upper West Side

Monday, Feb. 19, 1 pm.

All ages

$25-$50 plus 2 item minimum

Magician Matt Roberts will have you alternating between laughter and awe as he presents his one-man brand of sleight of hand, levitation, “mindreading” and even a jaw-dropping twist on one of Houdini’s famous feats, all in an intimate setting.

Dinosaur Detectives

Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Rd, Rockville Centre

Feb. 17-25, Daily, 10 am – 4 pm, Closed Wednesday, Feb. 21.

All ages

$12-$15

Join CSTL for a week of “Escape Room” style puzzles, brain teasers and forensic fun for the whole family!

Blippi at The New York Botanical Garden

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Belmont

Feb. 19-25, Daily, 11 am, 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm, Closed Thursday, Feb. 22.

All ages

$35; $31 seniors 65 and older and students with ID; $15 ages 2-12.

Enjoy a 20-minute, interactive experience that encourages kids’ curiosity of plants from seed to flower. Through imagination, games, and music, Blippi will help prepare the next generation of botanists to care for our natural world. The experience is followed by a photo opportunity for families.

Jurassic Quest

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale

Monday, Feb. 19, 9 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$32.50-$52.05

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe a herd of life size dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and T-Rex. Interact with our dino trainers, baby dinos and watch a live Raptor Training Experience. Join “The Quest”, an interactive adventure with clues throughout the exhibit. Explore dinosaur rides, take part in a giant fossil dig, bounce in our inflatables, check out the Fossil Experience, tumble in our “Triceratots” soft play area, and more.

Mid-Winter Recess

Freshkills Park Event Entrance, 350 Wild Ave., Bull’s Head

Monday, Feb. 19, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers on an animal tracking scavenger hunt. Learn how to track animals using scat, footprints and other clues.

Frederick

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Feb. 19-24, Daily, 11:30 am, and 2 pm; Friday, Feb. 23, 6:15 pm.

Ages 3 and older

$10 with $17 museum admission; $14 Theater only.

It’s a beautiful sunny summer day in the meadow! Mouse friends Nellie, Sunny, Baby, Ernest, and Frederick are playing their musical instruments and having fun singing, until a leaf falls from the sky…autumn is here! Winter will be coming soon! All the mice get to work gathering supplies for winter, except…where is Frederick? He is gathering supplies, too, in his own unique way. With toe-tapping Americana music inspired by bluegrass, gospel, and folk, Frederick is an engaging, energetic story about the power of the arts, community, and that no mouse gets left behind.

Family Fun Day: Jackie Robinson’s New York City

Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick St., Tribeca

Monday, Feb. 19, 12 – 3 pm

Ages 5 and older

Included with regular museum admission: $15-$18

Spend Presidents’ Day at the Jackie Robinson Museum, where you can explore the deep-rooted local impact of Jackie Robinson across New York City—from his playing days at Ebbets Field to his family home in Queens and his decades-long engagement in Harlem as an athlete, activist, businessman, and more!

Mid-Winter Recess

Prospect Park Audubon Center, 101 East Drive, Crown Heights South

Monday, Feb. 19, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Join Prospect Park Alliance for nature education programs that include seasonal discovery stations, nature themed activities, a wilderness walk, and more.

360 ALLSTARS

The New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd St., Midtown

Feb. 19, 22 & 23, 2 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $24

Spinning circles around the competition, 360 ALLSTARS showcases a dream team of sensational champs in a supercharged physical performance celebrating street culture! The international hit is back at the New Victory to commemorate its 10th anniversary with world record-holding athletes and artists showing off their mad skills in freestyle basketball, BMX biking, breakdancing, acrobatics and more. Experience the thrill of extreme sports backed by a pulse-pumping, live-looped soundtrack, and featuring feats that will spike your adrenaline and have you rooting for overtime.

Minion Skate Party

WHERE: United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Monday, Feb. 19, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$15; $7 skate rental; $6 non-skating adult.

Tickets must be purchased in advance

Get ready to have a blast with these lovable yellow creatures! Lace up your skates for a day filled with fun and laughter. Don’t miss out on the chance to meet your favorite Minions characters.