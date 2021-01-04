The William Vale in Brooklyn: A Staycation With or Without the Kids

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The William Vale in Brooklyn

In the past ten months, many New Yorkers have been enjoying staycations, and lucky for us, there are some fantastic spots to stay at, which is why when shooting this month’s cover, we shot at The William Vale. Some of our team members at New York Family have checked in at “The Vale” for a night away from the kids, as well as had a social distancing meet up with a mom friend where we were able to have a conversation and a much needed a few hours away from remote life. The William Vale has all the feels one wants, whether it is a New York staycation, dining on good food, keeping the kids busy, and staying somewhere where safety is the utmost priority. Their safety plan is implemented through their Global Pandemic Response Procedure on utilizing safety for their visitors.

Rooms are bright and chic, with views of both Brooklyn and the city. While there is much to take in at The William Vale, parents can appreciate many offerings.

Vale Rink at The William Vale

Last year, a game-changer for locals and guests in North Brooklyn was when The William Vale launched the Vale Rink for the Winter season.

The 23rd-floor outdoor rooftop floor, already a gorgeous sight of the Manhattan skyline, was transformed from an outdoor rooftop into a magnificent Glice skating rink. Now open for a second year, the glice sustainable synthetic ice enables visitors to enjoy the rink in warm or cold weather.

The Rules: Although the rink is outdoors, there are safety rules that parents will appreciate. The rink is operating at reduced capacity, and guests must make reservations for a 50-minute session in advance here. And, of course, wearing a mask is a requirement.

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday – Friday: 2 pm – 10 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 12 pm -10 pm

Price (Includes skate rental and locker use):

Adults: $20

Children (12 and under): $12

Vale Park

Many locals love to visit this elevated outdoor promenade for its green space and, on most days, the quiet. This space is open to both visitors and the public at no charge.

Eat/Drink

Whether staying at The William Vale or stopping by for the warm ambiance and a delicious meal (or a drink or two), you will want to try the Westlight or Leuca. These popular restaurants — spearheaded by Andrew Carmellini’s of NoHo Hospitality are unique, and each offers its own vibe. For Southern Italian fare, you’ll want to stop by Leuca on the hotel’s first floor for Carmellini’s signature wood-fired pizza and Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes for brunch.

For an Instagram worthy and OMG view, you will want to venture up to the Westlight year-round rooftop bar on the 22nd floor. Featuring a terrace, you can sip the Winter special cocktails Frostbite (Glenlivet, Lillet, Banana, Honey, Walnut) or a Snowbird (Mount Gay Rum, Aperol, Coconut, Pineapple) cocktails at one of the outside tables or cushions, or you can cozy up inside surrounded by floor to ceiling glass windows.

Safety first. New York still has periods of indoor and outdoor dining on pause, with things changing every week during this pandemic; delivery and take-out via Seamless and Caviar is available. For indoor dining, when the Governor allows, the hotel implements extra safety measures such as increased sanitation, heightened cleaning, and contactless ordering via QR code to ensure visitors’ and staff’s safety and well-being. We strongly encourage readers to go to Ny.gov for updates on closures and Covid safety measures.