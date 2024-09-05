The Top Preschools in the Bronx

Back to school is a busy time, but for parents in the Bronx also caring for very young children it can be even more hectic if they aren’t attending preschool. Enrolling young kids in preschool is highly beneficial for their early social, cognitive and emotional development in a multitude of ways, but it’s also a plus for busy parents who work or need more time in the day to check off the endless items in their to-do lists. It’s a win/win all around, especially since it will prepare them for “big kid school” when the time comes.

If you are thinking of signing your little one up for early educational adventures, consider the excellent Bronx preschool programs below.

1 Mead Way, Bronxville

914-395-2353, sarahlawrence.edu/ecc

[email protected]

The Early Childhood Center (ECC) at Sarah Lawrence College is a research-backed, play-based lab school that has served as a national model of child-centered education for over 50 years. The foundation for lifelong learning is built during the critical early years of childhood. At the Early Childhood Center, they believe that children are the makers of their own meaning. Modeled on Sarah Lawrence College’s progressive pedagogy, the ECC also provides a setting for observation and research for Sarah Lawrence students studying child development and teaching. The ECC offers a twos and parent program, morning classes for 3- and 4-year-olds, and a full-day program for kindergarteners ages 5-6. Newly added is a kindergarten bridge program. Classes are led by masters-level lead teachers and supported by undergraduate and graduate students in the College.

Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn

718-870-1100, early-life.org

The Early LIFE program is committed to building partnerships with families and communities to support the health, education and well-being of children and families. Early LIFE provides all children ages 2-5 with developmentally and age-appropriate experiences through play-based learning and enrichment. Utilizing a holistic approach to meet the needs of changing times, their programming focuses on school readiness, safety, brain health, family engagement, trauma preparedness and cultural responsiveness that is geared towards equity and social justice. They are committed to providing superior early childhood education experiences and a high quality learning environment that enables every child to become a creative, confident thinker. Early LIFE offers traditional childcare, Early Head Start and Head Start and Universal pre-K programs.

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle

914-636-6202 , hudsoncountry.org

[email protected]

Established in 1972, Hudson Country Montessori School values each child’s individuality. The school believes every child deserves a nurturing and supportive education. With a highly-trained faculty, HCMS inspires a love of learning, emphasizing the human potential and the power of quality education. Children are guided through the Montessori curriculum at their own pace under the supervision of certified professional Montessori teachers. This environment fosters concentration, self-reliance, and freedom of movement, allowing for both individual and cooperative work. HCMS nurtures compassion, critical-thinking, leadership, and respect for others. Serving toddlers (18 months) through 8th grade, the private co-educational school offers flexible scheduling, full and half-day sessions, and extended hours from 7:30am-6:00pm.

Main Location: 711 Manida Street

2 additional locations in the Bronx

718-542-1161

lapen.com

Established in 1964, La Pen evolved from the Hunts Point Coordinating Council to address the educational needs of children in low-income areas through the Head Start program. La Pen serves vulnerable populations such as Hunts Point, Longwood, Mott Haven, and Crotona Park South. It provides high-quality early childhood education to children aged 3 to 5 years, emphasizing individualized care to meet the needs of its community. Teachers and staff blend the highest standards in childhood education to make a real difference in the lives of young children!

1415 Pelhamdale Ave, Pelham Manor

914-738-1127

montessorischoolpelhamny.com

Montessori School of Pelham works to build a sense of community, collegiality, and a learning environment where children engage in social skills, practical life skills, literacy, math, art, science, music, yoga and creative thinking. The school follows the principles of Maria Montessori where children receive personalized attention in small class sizes to develop at their own pace. Developing confidence and a love of learning is the hallmark of Montessori education, along with providing a nurturing atmosphere where children develop independence, self-esteem and a love of learning. They become competent, confident, content and at peace with themselves and the world. Registration for 2024-25 (toddler class, ages 2-3; Montessori classes, ages 3-6). Call for a personal tour.