The Top Preschools in Queens

Back to school is a busy time, but for parents in Queens also caring for very young children it can be even more hectic if they aren’t attending preschool. Enrolling young kids in preschool is highly beneficial for their early social, cognitive and emotional development in a multitude of ways, but it’s also a plus for busy parents who work or need more time in the day to check off the endless items in their to-do lists. It’s a win/win all around, especially since it will prepare them for “big kid school” when the time comes.

If you are thinking of signing your little one up for early educational adventures, consider the excellent Queens preschool programs below.

Buckley Country Day School

2 I. U. Willets Road, Roslyn

516-627-1910

buckleycountryday.com

[email protected]

Buckley Country Day School is an inclusive, diverse environment that nurtures the whole child and lays the foundation for success in high school, college, and beyond. Buckley accepts students as young as two years old in the Pre-Nursery program and admits students on a rolling basis through grade seven. The school’s mission, Opening The Eyes And Awakening The Mind, is at the heart of its curriculum, which seeks to inspire and prepare students for a lifetime of discovery in a caring, positive environment. Buckley sets itself apart from other independent schools by fostering a deep appreciation of learning, and developing students who are committed to making the world a better place through thoughtful inquiry, critical thinking, and community engagement.

Countryside Montessori School

354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck

516-466-8422

[email protected]

Countryside Montessori School believes in creating a peaceful atmosphere where respect toward each other, community and the environment are an everyday occurrence. The school offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a well-balanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. The school has two Toddler classrooms and two Primary classrooms. Toddler class is for 18 months to 3 years old. Primary class is for 3 to 6 years old, and includes Nursery, Pre-K, and Kindergarten. The Primary class curriculum contemplates a three year cycle. There are after-school programs offered throughout the school year. Proudly serving Great Neck, Manhasset, NY, and the surrounding community.

The Learning Experience

215-15 Northern Blvd, Bayside

718-224-1760

thelearningexperience.com/centers/bayside

[email protected]

The Learning Experience-Bayside is open from 6:30am to 6:30pm to provide both early and late care services to families. They have a secure facility, on-site playground and indoor play area. Breakfast, snack and lunch are provided each day to students. The program ranges from infants to school aged kids and includes the free Pre-K for All program for 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds. Afterschool programs are available for school aged students. Rolling admissions for all classes. Schedule a tour Monday through Friday to see the school, learn more about the program, tuition rates and answer any questions.

NY Kids Club Preschool Queens

Court Square:

44-16 23rd St.

347-382-9829

nypre.com/court-square-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Long Island City:

4545 Center Blvd.

347-448-5802

nypre.com/long-island-city-ny-preschool

[email protected]

Discover NY Preschool, where children aged 18 months to four years embark on a journey of awe and wonder. Their enriching curriculum blends stories, songs, and art with core subjects, sparking lifelong curiosity. The school’s vibrant teaching team brings lessons to life, ensuring each child enjoys engaging, hands-on learning experiences. Students thrive in the pristine classrooms and state-of-the-art gym facilities, participating in courses led by experts in language, dance, gymnastics, STEAM, Spanish, sign language, and music. Their unique approach nurtures intellectual, physical, and social growth, preparing your child for future success. Register at NY Preschool, where a warm, nurturing environment and purposeful play create the perfect foundation for your child’s development.