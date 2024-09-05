The Top Preschools in Manhattan

Back to school in NYC is a busy time, but for parents also caring for very young children it can be even more hectic if they aren’t attending preschool. Enrolling young kids in preschool is highly beneficial for their early social, cognitive and emotional development in a multitude of ways, but it’s also a plus for busy parents who work or need more time in the day to check off the endless items in their to-do lists. It’s a win/win all around, especially since it will prepare them for “big kid school” when the time comes.

If you are thinking of signing your little one up for early educational adventures, consider the excellent Manhattan preschool programs below.

21 S. End Ave, NY

212-235-2320

[email protected]

greenivy.com/our-schools/battery-park-montessori/

New York’s first trilingual Montessori school offering English, Mandarin, and Spanish recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Over the last decade, the preschool program has focused on serving the “absorbent mind” of 3-6 year olds who are eager to learn, discover, and interact. Activities in the classroom are designed to foster independence, curiosity, and collaboration, and develop mental muscles that result in stronger language and executive function skills. The school’s trilingual program is taught by native speakers who engage children in daily stories, songs, and poetry. Nature is essential in a Montessori education and the school’s location offers an unparalleled setting. Whether it’s riding tricycles overlooking the Hudson or planting seeds in the school garden, the environment enriches the learning experience.

324 West 15th Street

212-741-2800

corlearsschool.org

[email protected]

Corlears School is a progressive independent school located in the heart of Chelsea, serving students from toddlers through fifth grade. In the Early Childhood division, the Reggio-inspired, inquiry-based curriculum is intentionally aligned to key developmental domains in an approach that emphasizes the art of play and wonderment. In a safe and supportive environment centered on social and emotional development, students of all ages are encouraged to ask questions, think freely, and advocate for themselves and others. Since 1968, Corlears has specialized in early years education with the belief that these formative years are essential to instilling a lifelong love of learning, and the start of a child’s academic life should be nothing short of exceptional.

Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn

718-870-1100

early-life.org

The Early LIFE program is committed to building partnerships with families and communities to support the health, education and well-being of children and families. Early LIFE provides all children ages 2-5 with developmentally and age-appropriate experiences through play-based learning and enrichment. Utilizing a holistic approach to meet the needs of changing times, their programming focuses on school readiness, safety, brain health, family engagement, trauma preparedness and cultural responsiveness that is geared towards equity and social justice. They are committed to providing superior early childhood education experiences and a high quality learning environment that enables every child to become a creative, confident thinker. Early LIFE offers traditional childcare, Early Head Start and Head Start and Universal pre-K programs.

205 Fifth Avenue

718-219-2432

[email protected]

theecole.org

Located in New York’s vibrant Flatiron District, The École is an independent French-American bilingual school that cultivates an internationally minded community of students ages 2 to 14. At The École, they believe that the goal of education is to develop well-informed, well-rounded, responsible, and compassionate students who can create and connect to a world filled with possibilities. This belief is at the heart of their uniquely designed bilingual program, through which students learn not just to speak, read, and write in two languages but also to think, feel, and act in ways that are informed by two cultures. To always see, explore, and understand the world around them from two perspectives is the gift of the deeply bi-literate, bi-cultural student.

50 Partridge Road, White Plains

914-948-6513

GISNY.ORG

[email protected]

Expand your child’s world at German International School New York (GISNY), conveniently reachable by bus from Manhattan. As an independent, bilingual Pre-K through Grade 12 college preparatory school, GISNY offers exceptional preparation for the future. With a German-inspired, internationally minded approach, GISNY encourages students to experiment, collaborate, create, and think critically while building a strong bilingual foundation. In this close-knit community, students are nurtured both academically and emotionally, feeling like part of an extended family. Located near the city, the beautiful campus provides wide open green spaces for exploration and play. The benefits of bilingual education at GISNY are unmatched. Every child will find everything needed for whatever comes next. Their world is waiting.

347 East 55th Street, Sutton Place

212-223-4630

montessorischoolny.com

[email protected]

At The Montessori School of New York International, children explore academic dimensions at their own pace and interest level. This tailored approach helps them grow in self-esteem and independence, leading them to become well-rounded and confident. Classrooms are equipped with didactic Montessori materials that encourage the absorption of concepts while playing. Music, Foreign Language, Musical Theatre, Swimming, Dance, Yoga, Science, Art, Public Speaking and Chess are also part of the program. This multifaceted program inspires curiosity, and instills a lifelong love of learning! Children who attend usually do well academically, and are prepared for admission to gifted and competitive programs. A unique Summer Camp, staffed by the school’s year-round teachers, allows children from other programs to experience a Montessori summer!

505 East 75th St.

212-369-1400

lfny.org/admissions

La joie” means joy in French, joy in learning and joy growing at one of the city’s—and the world’s—most renowned bilingual schools, Lycée Français de New York. Their preschoolers embark on a vibrant bilingual adventure where English and French are seamlessly woven into their day. In Nursery, Pre-K, and Kindergarten, an authentic immersive experience builds language skills from the start. Your child will explore reading, math, art, music, and movement in both languages, with plenty of time for play. By first grade, they’ll be confidently bilingual, ready to embrace new opportunities. Even if your family is new to French, you’re warmly welcome to join their joyful community. Discover how bilingual education at the Lycée Français can unlock a world of possibilities for your child!

225 East 43rd St., New York

[email protected]

www.lyceumkennedy.org

212-681-1877

Lyceum Kennedy International School, located in Midtown Manhattan near Grand Central Station and the United Nations, fosters a close-knit, diverse international community. They offer two bilingual programs: French-English (nursery to 12th grade) and Japanese-English (nursery to kindergarten), providing rigorous, individualized education in a nurturing environment. Small class sizes and dedicated teachers ensure students reach their full potential. Their 50/50 language immersion empowers students to become culturally competent global citizens and lifelong learners. For 11th and 12th graders, their IB Programme offers French and/or English tracks, opening doors to top universities worldwide. Schedule a personal visit or attend the October 26 Open House.

Locations throughout Manhattan

nykidsclub.com/

Discover NY Preschool, where children aged 18 months to four years embark on a journey of awe and wonder. Their enriching curriculum blends stories, songs, and art with core subjects, sparking lifelong curiosity. The school’s vibrant teaching team brings lessons to life, ensuring each child enjoys engaging, hands-on learning experiences. Students thrive in the pristine classrooms and state-of-the-art gym facilities, participating in courses led by experts in language, dance, gymnastics, STEAM, Spanish, sign language, and music. Their unique approach nurtures intellectual, physical, and social growth, preparing your child for future success. Register at NY Preschool, where a warm, nurturing environment and purposeful play create the perfect foundation for your child’s development.

25 Pine St, New York

212-235-2325

[email protected]

greenivy.com/our-schools/pine-street-school/

Located in the financial district just steps away from some of the world’s most recognizable landmarks, Pine Street School Preschool is preparing the youngest learners for future success and empowering them with the essential skills to make big changes in the world. The school’s Spanish and Mandarin Chinese immersion model has a direct impact on academic achievement, problem solving and critical thinking, language, math, and science skills, social aptitude and open-mindedness. At Pine Street School Preschool, which offers the unique International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program, young minds are nurtured and guided through an inquiry-based curriculum that focuses on self-agency and self-learning and sets a strong foundation for creative, curious, passionate, and joyful learners for years to come.

Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn

[email protected], [email protected]

Vhggroupny.com

Petits Poussins French Daycares and Preschools are at the foundation of your family’s bilingual education journey. With locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, their dedicated and professional caregivers are trained to provide the best care, offering the attention, love, and fun that make children excited to come to school every day. Additionally, their experienced educators engage students from three months to four years by using an integrated, standard based, academic curriculum full of activities which are focused on arts, sciences, and mathematics, while learning a second language. Through their bilingual immersion program, children learn while they play, gaining more than just a second language. At Petits Poussins, teachers instill a love of learning in children, making learning both easy and fun for them.