The Top Preschools in Long Island

Back to school is a busy time, but for parents in Long Island also caring for very young children it can be even more hectic if they aren’t attending preschool. Enrolling young kids in preschool is highly beneficial for their early social, cognitive and emotional development in a multitude of ways, but it’s also a plus for busy parents who work or need more time in the day to check off the endless items in their to-do lists. It’s a win/win all around, especially since it will prepare them for “big kid school” when the time comes.

If you are thinking of signing your little one up for early educational adventures, consider the excellent Long Island preschool programs below.

3 Greenhills Rd, Huntington Station

631-673-7373

workofheartchildcare.com

[email protected]

A Work of Heart is a dedicated childcare provider in Huntington offering a nurturing and developmentally appropriate environment for children. With over 20 years of experience, A Work of Heart is committed to fostering the growth and well-being of each child through compassionate care and a curriculum that emphasizes social, emotional, and cognitive development. Recently expanded space has created an environment where children thrive and parents can work with peace of mind. A Work of Heart offers preschool, summer camp, and full-time childcare, for children from infancy through early childhood. Their programs immerse children with learning opportunities in literacy, science, math, music, movement, and culture. Children emerge with a confidence that comes from being in an afirming and respectful atmosphere.

2 I. U. Willets Road, Roslyn

516-627-1910

buckleycountryday.com

[email protected]

Buckley Country Day School is an inclusive, diverse environment that nurtures the whole child and lays the foundation for success in high school, college, and beyond. Buckley accepts students as young as two years old in the Pre-Nursery program and admits students on a rolling basis through grade seven. The school’s mission, Opening The Eyes And Awakening The Mind, is at the heart of its curriculum, which seeks to inspire and prepare students for a lifetime of discovery in a caring, positive environment. Buckley sets itself apart from other independent schools by fostering a deep appreciation of learning, and developing students who are committed to making the world a better place through thoughtful inquiry, critical thinking, and community engagement.

354 Lakeville Road, lower level, Great Neck

516-466-8422

[email protected]

Countryside Montessori School believes in creating a peaceful atmosphere where respect toward each other, community and the environment are an everyday occurrence. The school offers children, 18 months to 6 years, a well-balanced and enriched curriculum which includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious. The school has two Toddler classrooms and two Primary classrooms. Toddler class is for 18 months to 3 years old. Primary class is for 3 to 6 years old, and includes Nursery, Pre-K, and Kindergarten. The Primary class curriculum contemplates a three year cycle. There are after-school programs offered throughout the school year. Proudly serving Great Neck, Manhasset, NY, and the surrounding community.

270 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley

516-676-0393

friendsacademy.org

[email protected]

Since 1876 Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island. Friends is an exceptional K-12 (Nursery-12th grade) coeducational school that combines outstanding academics and timeless Quaker values. They prepare students for college and a life of purpose. Friends Academy is ranked the #1 K-12 private school and the #1 College Prep private HS in Nassau County for 4 years in a row. Visit Friends by RSVPing for a Fall Open House or calling for a private tour. Get to know their dynamic academic curriculum, meet their teachers and students and explore their beautiful 65 acre campus.

250 Valentine’s Lane, Old Brookville

516-621-2420

greenvaleschool.org/

[email protected]

The Green Vale School is Long Island’s preeminent private school for Pre-Nursery through 8th Grade. Green Vale’s Early Childhood program creates a kind and cozy environment where great emphasis is placed on developing the whole child during their formative years. Along with a vibrant and varied academic curriculum, young learners are exposed to a rich breadth of specials, including ample outdoor recess, technology, science, Spanish, movement, music, art, physical education, and more. The 40-acre campus becomes their learning playground.

165 Pidgeon Hill Rd, South Huntington

631-423-3557

lisg.org

[email protected]

Is your child intellectual, artistic, creative, and inquisitive? Do they often feel bored at school, despite their passion for specific topics? Perhaps they need like-minded peers, acceleration, and opportunities matching their extraordinary task time. Does your child have a keen sense of justice and recall facts with unusual accuracy? If so, your child might be gifted. Discover a school that nurtures their unique abilities and helps them thrive. For over 40 years, The Long Island School For The Gifted has provided an accelerated experience for gifted children in pre-kindergarten through ninth grade, in a nurturing environment where they will be both intellectually challenged and comfortable socially. LISG helps gifted students develop the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed for life.

355 Duck Pond Road Locust Valley

516-750-3202

portledge.org/

[email protected]

Portledge School is where academic excellence and emotional intelligence meet to inspire next-generation thinkers with the confidence, skills, and values to achieve in an ever-changing world. The Early Childhood program focuses on curiosity and discovery, where the smallest learners ask big questions as they begin building a foundation of genuine academic curiosity. They are an inclusive community where every student has a voice, adults model a love for learning, and education expands beyond academics, allowing each student to develop a sense of who they are and who they want to be.