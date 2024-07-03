Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
The Mamaroneck Beach + Yacht Club

 

The Mamaroneck Beach + Yacht Club emanates timeless beauty. Overlooking the Long Island Sound, the views at MB+YC are breathtaking. The buildings and facilities are surrounded by 13 acres of lustrous centennial trees, statues and vibrant flowers. The Osborn Castle serves as the main clubhouse. The property boasts several other original outbuildings like the newly renovated Harbor Cafe, a beautiful setting overlooking the Long Island Sound offering items from brunch to dinner. Members can choose to relax poolside or beach side in state-of-the-art cabanas. They also offer 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, several dining options and a 57-slip marina, all of which are available to members.

The Mamaroneck Beach + Yacht Club team offers decades of experience in both hospitality and architecture. MB+YC has been reimagined as a private member- ship club with unparalleled service. They have created a world where relaxed elegance meets a new-world luxury lifestyle. Experience tranquility from the moment you arrive and create cherished summer memories with your family. Exceptional service, attention to detail, the warmth of the staff, and unmistakable style will make MB+YC a recognized figure in its community and a beloved destination by its members. They hope that you will join and become a part of the family. Visit www.mamaroneckbeachandyacht.com for more information.

 

