Scoop: The Little Dancer – this Family Musical is a Must-See this Holiday Season



Performer in The Little Dancer

With so many options for holiday fun in New York City, it helps to make a list of your must-see’s and must-do’s. If “see a holiday show” is on your family’s bucket list this year, we’ve got the scoop on a kid-friendly show that is returning to the city for its second production on Saturday, December 1, 2019!

“The Little Dancer…a holiday family musical” tells the story of how 14-year-old Marie Van Goethem, Edgar Degas’ model for his first and only sculpture, became the most famous ballerina in the world. If your little ones love to dance, then this show will be right up their alley. But even if dance is not their calling, this show has something for every kid, age 6 to 106! We especially love the “The Little Dancer…a holiday family musical” because the cast includes five New York actors, as well as 30 choristers played by child performers. Little ones will get to watch kids their own age singing, dancing, and acting up on stage – talk about an inspiration!

Written by Steven Fisher, and directed and choreographed by Broadway veterans, Richard Vida and Lainie Sakakura, the show creates amazing opportunities for young kids to learn from musical experts. “It’s been awesome learning from Broadway pros like Mr. Vida and Ms. Sakakura,” says 13-year old MTGC cast member Elizabeth Clancy. “My friends don’t believe me when I tell them I’m making my NYC theatrical debut!”

Last year’s premier entertained families from all across the city, receiving stellar reviews. Kristen Morale of Broadway World wrote: “There is something so ethereal about this production…The story of Marie, as told through captivating dancers, the intriguing Degas, a colorful plot and the talent and enthusiasm of the Geek Chorus, is … a wild success.” The Little Dancer was also featured last year on Good Morning America!

“Children’s Theatre doesn’t have to be dumbed down for kids or boring for adults. Kids today are savvy, and their parents always appreciate not being put to sleep,” says Fisher. “This particular show has it all for young people, offering them the world of theatre, art, dance, and musical theatre all in one.” The young cast lights up the stage with their big smiles, spirit, and energy, sure to spread holiday cheer to your family.

“The Little Dancer…a holiday family musical” will run at Theater 71 at 152 West 71st Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side throughout December. Book your tickets today and read more about the production! We’re super excited about the holiday season, and we know that you and your little ones are too, so kick off the festivities on December 1 with “The Little Dancer…a holiday family musical”!



