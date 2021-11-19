New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to Kings Theatre this December!

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker  is back and better than ever. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just like  the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of  The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.  For tickets to performances on 12/19/21, visit here.

“A generous dose of contemporary spirit sure to heat up even the most restless and wintry of souls.” –The New York Times

