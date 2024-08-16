Your Family Guide to Coney Island

Coney Island is home to the New York Aquarium, Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel, the Brooklyn Cyclones baseball team, and of course, the famous beach and boardwalk. See our guide for what to do when visiting Coney Island with your family.

Across the Boardwalk from Coney’s manmade attractions is nearly 3 miles of sandy beach open through Labor Day.

Coney Island is the one place in New York City where you can watch sea lions leap for treats, lounge or build sandcastles on the beach, run the bases at a baseball game, taste a world-famous hot dog, and ride just about any amusement park ride you can imagine, all in one day.

New York Aquarium

The oldest continually operating aquarium in the country is also the only Coney Island attraction open year-round. The Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium closed temporarily to recover from Hurricane Sandy but is open and steadily rebuilding.

With more than 350 species of sea creatures, including walruses, penguins, and the ever-popular sea lions who star in daily shows in the remodeled Aquatheater, visitors can greet marine animals as familiar as otters and penguins as well as more exotic types that hail from across the globe, from Belize to East Africa to the Amazon forests. In addition to the sea lion show, you can see penguin, otter, and walrus feedings throughout the day. The aquarium also hosts educational programs, such as its summer camps for preschool and middle-aged children held from June to August (to register: 718-265-3457 or nyaquarium.com).

Hours: 10am-5pm daily through Labor Day. Winter hours are from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.

Admission:

Off-Peak

Adult (13 & over): $29.95

Senior (65 & over): $27.95

Child (3 – 12): $25.95

Child (2 & Under): FREE

Peak

Adult (13 & over): $32.95

Senior (65 & over): $29.95

Child (3 – 12): $27.95

Child (2 & Under): FREE

Nathan’s Famous serves up its iconic franks to visitors and hosts the annual July 4 International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Amusement Parks at Coney Island

Coney Island has been home to several different amusement parks in the past century, but today you can visit Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park.

Deno’s is a family-owned park best known for its namesake ride—the 150-foot-tall Ferris wheel that’s the oldest operating attraction in Coney Island (93 years)—but it boasts 22 rides total, most of which fall in the family/kiddie category. If bedtimes don’t get in the way, stay for the fireworks show at 9:30pm on Fridays through Labor Day.

Hours: Check www.denoswonderwheel.com or call 718-372-2592.

Admission

Adult Rides

$45.00 gives you 50 Credits

$80.00 gives you 100 Credits

$115.00 gives you 150 Credits

Kiddie Rides

$45.00 gives you 50 Credits

$80.00 gives you 100 Credits

$115.00 gives you 150 Credits

Kiddie Rides are 5 Credits Each

Where to Purchase Tickets

Adult Ride Ticket Booths are located near the Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Thunderbolt.

Luna Park, which opened in 2010, is home to five roller coasters, including that iconic wooden coaster, the Cyclone. It also has more than 40 other rides and games and historical exhibits by the Coney Island History Project (under the Wonder Wheel). The park includes the new Steeplechase Plaza, which houses the B&B Carousell and popular Parachute Jump. The park plans to open a new water ride this summer called Water Mania.

Hours: Check lunaparknyc.com or call 718-373-5862.

Admission: Rides are pay-per-credit or you can purchase a four-hour unlimited-ride wristband. The Extraordinary Wristband at Luna Park in Coney Island provides guests with 4 hours of fun and excitement. There are specific wristbands for guests based on their height. However, it’s important to note that certain attractions are not included with these wristbands, including the Sky Chaser, Sling Shot, and Electric Eden Raceway.

The Extraordinary Wristband Under 48 Inches

$42.99

The Extraordinary Wristband 48 Inches and Above

$64.99

Brooklyn Baseball

Coney Island’s MCU Park is home base for the minor league Brooklyn Cyclones, a Class A affiliate of the New York Mets. Games here cater to families, with affordable ticket pricing and between-inning games and promotions.

Head to milb.com/brooklyn for all game-day prices.

Coney Island’s 2013 Flicks on the Beach program screens a different movie every Monday night through July and August on the Coney Island Beach near West 10th Street.

Details

Address: Surf and Stillwell avenues, Coney Island

Directions: Take the D, F, N, or Q train to Stillwell Avenue Station

Hours: Aquarium is open year-round; amusement parks are open Palm Sunday through Halloween; beaches are open Memorial Day through Labor Day

Admission: Varies by attraction

Parking: Off-street parking is available in the parking lot at MCU Park (Surf Avenue and West 19th Street).

For more information: coneyislandfunguide.com