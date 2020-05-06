Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

How The Craft Studio Is Getting Creative

A global pandemic was not in anyone’s business plan, including Lindsey Peers, owner of The Craft Studio. Being grateful for her family’s health and well-being and determined to keep the health and well-being of her small business and employees strong as well, Lindsey has been a warrior no matter what comes her way.

The Craft Studio is a fan favorite for walk-in crafts, birthday parties, and endless creative entertainment for oh so many reasons. We, like countless city kids, have enjoyed the most memorable moments, from rainy day spontaneous crafting to epic birthday parties, at The Craft Studio. Lindsey is a bright ray of sunshine in how she and her team engage kids at art while thinking ahead for her business in an innovative way. She created some of the first after school programs, new workshops (yummy chocolate houses), camps (school breaks and summer!), and recently corporate partnerships, Craft Studio To-Go kits, and more.

Lindsey also has a heart of gold. The Craft Studio donates to countless school fundraisers, charitable causes, community events, and she doesn’t say no to giving to a cause. She has gifted oh so much Craft Studio time and love out of the goodness of her heart and the love of her NYC community. “We have always prided ourselves on being “helpers” within our communities and even though times are tough for us now if you know of a way we can help bring smiles to those in need, let us know and we will do all we can. We look forward to a future where we can work together and be together in real life again,” Lindsey stated.

We’ve never wanted to be in The Craft Studio, taking in kids’ animated voices, antics, and making a giant messy masterpiece, more than now. The Craft Studio is a local mainstay for creativity and fun. And we need creativity and fun now more than ever. Realizing this and working to sustain her beloved business, Lindsey worked tirelessly to reengineer efforts and rebrand to serve clientele at home and diversify offerings for staying at home.

Now the show must go on. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. And Lindsey and her terrific team at The Craft Studio are tougher than nails. This mompreuner is always on her A-game and with the ensuing pandemic, reinvented her small business model with agility to suit the socially distanced universe. As everyone shelters in place these next weeks (or maybe months?), The Craft Studio is helping us enjoy being at home and create memorable moments and mementos. While everyone misses seeing all of the friendly faces in The Craft Studio, Lindsey and the team have taken their smiling faces to the web and small screen with the hope that they can bring an arty party home until they can see everyone again soon in person. They are offering virtual crafts, classes, workshops (like Mother’s Day), and parties.

There is even a new Craft Studio TV Show. The show features a craft of the day, joke, game, pet, kid of the week, song, and finishes off with a famous Craft Studio dance party! Lindsey told us, “I wanted to think of a way to give people the magic of the studio delivered into people’s homes. And I wanted to do it for free. It is a lot of work but I truly believe it is worth it knowing that kids will feel they are transported back into our worlds! We also wanted to make it easy for parents to watch, too, so they could also get a chuckle or a laugh in! We knew we wanted segments that were engaging and interactive and FUN!

When asked to share any words of advice for other small business owners, Lindsey said, “I think if businesses look within…to what truly sets them apart from others and translate that to an online platform…they will find their fans and customers wanting to come rushing back. What makes small businesses so great is the entrepreneur behind them. Believe in yourself and your mission and as hard as the obstacles are you are up against, know that people want your business lining their streets. This is one of the hardest things that I have ever had to do. But I think me fighting and innovating and believing in the route of my business is what will help me make it through.”

Small business owners can learn from Lindsey’s grit, tenacity, and love of the business. Repositioning the business with new and diverse products and content, and with heart put into everything, has resulted in innovative takes on existing products and services. With the right pivot, we hope our favorite local shops can also become a successful, global brand thanks to the virtual rainbow connection.

Here is a sampling of The Craft Studio’s virtual offerings. Plus, with all of the options there is customization available:

Craft Kits

There is a wide variety of Individual Craft Kits that given me more than five minutes of peace and made my kids proud artists. These crafts also double as amazing birthday presents or thoughtful gifts to keep kiddos occupied at home. There are a wide array of projects to appeal to diverse interest and enough instruction and appeal for kids of specified ages. These are for individual purchase with written craft instructions that kids and parents can follow along with! All of the different styles can be seen at their shop at craftstudionyc.com/shop. The kits range from $21-$50 per kit, plus shipping for ages 2 years – adult.

*Kits come with a virtual video link of instructions -with new kits continuously being added to the mix. Lindsey leads the craft so it can be even more hands-off for parents who need a few minutes. The Craft Studio’s fun approach and flexibility engage kids from ages 3-103.

Virtual Classes

Craft Studio offers LIVE Classes, via Zoom every day for ages 18 months and up. Cost is $10 per class and the classes use craft supplies you may have at home already; a list of materials is forwarded to you before the class to ensure you have the proper items in time for the class you register for. The second option is they can send a starter pack of craft supplies for these classes that range from $25-50 per box that would get them through 4-6 weeks of classes.

Custom Classes

You can also arrange your own custom class and time with your friends if one of the above doesn’t work for your group. This has been really popular to create a sort of “after school extracurricular” to still do something with friends! They can create a new craft curriculum (anything from slime, to collaging, to rainbows, to fabric crafts, and more). These can be done virtually all together at a specific day and time and vary in price depending on how many kids in class and what crafts they choose for how many weeks. Boxes have been ranging from $25-$100 per box, plus the $10 per class fee.

Virtual Birthday and Special Occasion Parties

Virtual birthday and special occasion parties are also offered at Craft Studio. Choosing from individual crafts from the shop- materials are shipped along with special paper goods and party favors to each individual guest home so your child can enjoy a virtual party with all their friends! Packages range from $25-$65, plus per bundle, and the only other charge is a flat rate for the party date virtual part which is a flat fee of $100-$150 to host and for their party leader. Party participants can also use craft materials they already have at home and create a project based on these materials- this helps bring the cost down to a flat fee of only the Zoom date!

For more information, visit craftstudionyc.com