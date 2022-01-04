The Best Easy-to-Use Lightweight Strollers!

Walking around NYC is a must, but walking around with young kids can also be difficult and stressful. Not only do you have to make sure that they are comfortable, but its so difficult to hold them while carrying your personal items. That’s why you need a stroller that is lightweight and easy-to-use to traverse safely across the city. Check out our list of The Best Easy-to-Use Lightweight Strollers for 2022!

Kolcraft Cloud Umbrella Stroller

$49.99

Usage: Up to 40lbs



The Kolcraft Cloud Umbrella Stroller is the perfect lightweight stroller for traveling and day trips for an affordable price. Coming in three different colors – black, red, and green – this umbrella weighs 9.5 pounds and features a sun canopy and rear hood to provide more sun coverage than most umbrella strollers, making sure to protect your little one. Other features include a cool-climate roll-up that exposes mesh for increased air circulation, storage basket, 3-point safety harness, and parent cup holder. The Cloud Umbrella stroller also makes travel simple with a 1-step compact fold.

Summer Infant 3D Mini Convenience Stroller

$49.99

Usage: Up to 45lbs



Summer Infant continuously is known for having some of the best and safest strollers on the market. This mini convenience stroller is similar to the 3D lite – which is mentioned later – weighs only 11 lbs and has a full-sized sear, auto-lock, anti-shock front wheels, and lockable rear wheels. It also includes a multi-position recline with a padded seat and 5-point safety harness. There are two parent cup holders, and a parent storage pocket.

Chicco Liteway Stroller

$99.99

Usage: Up to 40lbs



Featuring a lightweight aluminum frame, compact fold, storage latch, and carry handle, the Liteway Stroller is adjustable with one hand for a total of four different positions in order to accommodate growing children. This stroller also includes a removable canopy with a peek-a-boo window offering shade from the sun, and has rear-wheel suspension and front locking swivels in order for a smooth ride. The stroller weighs 18.8 which makes for a great school drop-off stroller.

Summer Infant 3DLite Convenience Stroller

$99.99

Usage: Up to 50lbs



The 3Dlite Convenience Stroller is at 13 pounds is a durable stroller that contains an aluminum frame, making it one of the lightest and feature-rich convenience strollers on the market. Containing a large seat area and a 5-point safety harness, the open design makes the seating extra comfortable and allows for an extra-large storage basket that is easy to access. Its easy compact fold with auto-lock and a carry strap makes it much easier to travel with children and be on the go at any moment.

BabyTrend Lightweight Gravity Stroller

$149.99

Usage: Up to 45lbs



This 15.21 lbs stroller is perfect for the parent who likes to travel and have an active lifestyle, the lightweight frame and streamlined design offers easy maneuverability and storage. The Gravity Folding Mechanism allows for strollers to be folded quickly with minimal effort. The extendable canopy and visor will keep children protected from the sun and allows for multiple recline positions for comfort at any angle. All BabyTrend products exceed the U.S. Safety Requirements, ensuring that the Lightweight Gravity Stroller is safe for your child.

Delta Children Clutch Plus Travel Stroller

$159.99

Usage: Up to 50lbs



This lightweight stroller folds up small and makes it easy to fit in any space and its attached carry handle makes it the perfect carry-on. The stroller’s reclining seat and oversized canopy allow you to accommodate comfort anytime, while the reflective shoulder straps can keep your child safe. Its 5-inch swivel front wheels with a suspension system ensure a bump-free stroll, and the large storage bin provides enough space to carry everything you need on your trip – whether it be a short-day trip or a long vacation.

GB Pockit

$170.00

Usage: Up to 55lbs



Making it the world’s smallest folding stroller, in only two steps this stroller folds into a compact, light handbag-shaped package and is great for when you are on the move and easy to stow away when you’re not using. It is built using durable material and expertly designed, making it small but strong. This is perfect for parents who don’t need a lot of storage room but love city travel and exploring.

UPPAbaby G-Luxe

$199.99

Usage: Up to 55lbs



The G-Luxe is comfortable and agile, with a feature-packed, lightweight umbrella stroller that moves with you. Coming in three styles – Jake, Aiden, and Jordan – this stroller is flexible for every parent’s needs as the adjustable footrest makes your child comfortable whether they are wide awake or taking a nap. Every G-Luxe stroller comes with a removable cup holder that easily attaches to the stroller frame and the fabric is removable for spot cleaning. The extendable UPF 50+ sun shade pops out to protect your child from UV rays. The stroller is also easy to fold and stands on its own and comes with a convenient carry strap. Unlike most other strollers, the G-Luxe can hold children as young as 3 months old.

Inglesina Quid Stroller

$349.99

Usage: Up to 50lbs



The Quid stroller is perfect for families on the go without compromising comfort with its inclusion of padded cushions, multi-positioned reclined and adjustable leg rest. The Quid also includes a large extendable hood with Anti-UV treated fabric, roll-up ventilation window, and peek-a-boo window for added visibility. This stroller is easy to open and fold due to its handlebar levers that allow for smooth fold and one-handed open.

Maclaren Techno XT

$399.99

Usage: Newborn to 55lbs



This flagship high-tech stroller allows for superior comfort and a sleek style allows for exceptional maneuverability and all-wheel shock absorbing suspension. The Techno XT is quick and easy to close and opens with one hand, making travel extremely easy. The stroller includes a fully reclining seat, carrycot compatible,4-wheel suspension, auto-lock, with replaceable parts available. The Techno XT was awarded the global safety standard and has a Sovereign Lifetime Warranty.

BABYZen Yoyo2

$450

Usage: Up to 48.5lbs



The YoYo2 stroller folds and unfolds immediately, is easy to wear over the shoulder and can be tucked in anywhere. The versatile stroller is super sturdy and provides optimal comfort to your child. Its handlebar comes in soft faux leather and your child will be supported with tether straps. Made with high-quality materials, such as aluminum alloy, stainless steel, and fiber-glass and reinforced with technical plastics, this stroller is meant to last for several generations.

Bugaboo Bee 6

$979

Usage: Up to Age 4



Coming in 12 different colors, the Bugaboo Bee 6 weighs 20.7 lbs and. is the comfort stroller meant to be your best companion on the road. The easy to attach fabric offers extra padding for your child’s comfortable ride and the sun canopy includes breezy panels and peekaboo windows. Included with the stroller also includes a set of Turtle by Nuna car seat adapters and a wheel cap set. The Bugaboo Bee 6 is also compatible with a variety of other baby car seats, reducing hassle when moving your children from the car to the stroller. Compared to past Bugaboo Bee models, the 6 has updated design and functionality, allowing for top comfort and convenience.