The Best Pie in New York City to Honor National Pi (3.14159…etc.) Day!
To celebrate National Pi(3.14) Day, why not stop by one of these pie shops for some of the most delicious pies in the city for a sweet retreat!
To celebrate National Pi Day on March 14th, why not stop by one of these pie shops for some of the most delicious pies in the city? After a full day of school and learning about pi(3.14), top it off with a slice of pie that your kids will love. These pie shops have everything from traditional apple pies to unique flavors. Everyone in your family will find the perfect “fraction” of a pie to celebrate this mathematical figure!
8 Best Pie Shops in NYC:
Petee’s Pie Company
Petee’s Pie Company makes their pies with love and real ingredients—a trusted place to bring your family! They value making one-of-a-kind pies from local and seasonal ingredients that also incorporate natural fair trade sweeteners. But, it’s not just about the filling, their golden crust is made from organic flour and grass-fed butter from New York State. You can’t go wrong with these delicious treats. 61 Delancey Street 10002, 646- 494-3630, store.peteespie.com
Little Pie Company
The Little Pie Company’s founder, Arnold Wilkerson, has a pie philosophy that incorporates honesty and patience. His homemade pies sparks happiness, with locally sourced ingredients that are used to make these pies from scratch. Stop by to grab a slice of their seasonal pie with a crispy cheddar crust or go for a classic pleaser, Southern Pecan Pie. 424 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036, 212- 736-4780, littlepiecompany.com
Four & Twenty Blackbirds
Just two sisters from South Dakota have built a pie empire here in Brooklyn—a place with family at the heart of it. This strong sister duo has learned to appreciate the art of pie making and are here to share these delicious treats with their fellow New Yorkers. From pies like Salty Honey to Matcha Custard, there is definitely new flavors to explore here. 439 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, 634 Dean Street, Brooklyn, birdsblack.com
Ice And Vice
This is not your traditional pie, Ice & Vice has pushed the pie boundaries to create a malted vanilla ice cream filling with a fruity pebble, colorful pie crust, called the “Detention Ice Cream Pie.” Stop by here for a quick bite… Or take home a whole pie for a sweet indulgence. 221 E Broadway (cross Clinton St), or 43rd St & Broadway, iceandvice.com
Pie Corps
Here they strive to make the most unique and delicious pies at Pie Corps for your family to enjoy. These pies are crafted from scratch using only the freshest, seasonal ingredients. You can find a variety of pies, mini pies, pie pops, along with more warm baked goods. From a decadent Dark Fudge Pie to a lighter Lavender Lemon Pie, there are flavors here to satisfy everyone. 77 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11222, 929- 250-2045, piecorps.com
Pies ‘n’ Thighs
Starting out from taking over a beer storage closet to now having a kitchen with award winning meals—Pie ‘n’ Thighs provides the ultimate comfort food. Aside from their appetizing main dishes of chicken, their Apple Pie is definitely one to taste as it has been recognized as the best in a national survey by Food & Wine and Bon Appétit. 166 S. 4th Street (at Driggs) Brooklyn, NY 11211, 347-529-6090, piesnthighs.com
Momofuku Milk Bar
Many know the Momofuku Milk Bar as a sweet retreat in the city. One fan favorite is the famous “Crack Pie” that is utterly irresistible. This pie has a toasted oat crust with a gooey butter filling. It was a pie that was originally made by the founder for a family gathering and has been on the menu ever since—a true favorite! See website for multiple locations, milkbarstore.com
Bubby’s
Chef and owner Ron Silver began making pies out of a small kitchen that was sold to nearby restaurants and neighbors. Now, Bubby’s is one of the most cherished pie shops in the Tribeca and Meatpacking district. Stop by for some of the most delicious pies, like the “Banoffee,” filled with bananas, dulce de leche, espresso, coated with a graham cracker crust, and topped with whip cream. 120 Hudson St, New York, or 73 Gansevoort St, New York, bubbys.com