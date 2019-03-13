To celebrate National Pi(3.14) Day, why not stop by one of these pie shops for some of the most delicious pies in the city for a sweet retreat!

To celebrate National Pi Day on March 14th, why not stop by one of these pie shops for some of the most delicious pies in the city? After a full day of school and learning about pi(3.14), top it off with a slice of pie that your kids will love. These pie shops have everything from traditional apple pies to unique flavors. Everyone in your family will find the perfect “fraction” of a pie to celebrate this mathematical figure!

8 Best Pie Shops in NYC: