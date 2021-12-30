The 9 Best Kid-Friendly Tik Tok Accounts

TikTok is one of the biggest apps for kids, teens, and adults out there right now. Especially for kids, TikTok can be a learning platform as well as an entertainment platform with all of the kid-friendly content on it. If your kid is under the age of 13 and wants to use the app, there is a section of the app where kids are only allowed to see clean and curated videos. They are also not allowed to comment, search, or post their own videos to the platform. With so many different videos and accounts on the platform, it is important to watch videos that are worth your time and are actually entertaining.

Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games for over ten years. Kids especially love the unrestricted amount of creativity they can use in the Minecraft world. Katzil is a TikTok account that showcases her own creations in Minecraft with timelapse footage and popular music that can inspire kids to create their own unique, magical builds.

For more of a relaxing but interesting TikTok page, you can check out Cat Burns’ TikTok page where she shows the different ways that she blows glass into incredible objects of art. Get captivated by the mesmerising process of glass blowing. She gained notoriety from being on the Netflix show, Blown Away, which is a competition show based on the same art of glass blowing.

This TikTok is great for both moms and kids, with their fun DIY crafts, life hacks and recipes. Whether you find a DIY christmas tree made out of cardboard or a number association game made of recycled playdough caps, there are plenty of unique ways to have fun with your kids and make something new on this page. Kids also have fun looking at the crafty things that this mom and daughter duo get up to making with all of the fun colors and interesting concepts.

This account unboxes different toy advent calendars, boxes, and goodie bags in short form multipart video series. The toys are always cute and with added sound effects, the videos keep kids very entertained. Fidget toys often make an appearance on their account with satisfying and calming sounds.

Hank Green, most known for his crash course YouTube videos that have been shown in classrooms across the country, has a TikTok account where he spreads positivity, fun facts, and corrects misinformation on the platform. He often reacts to other TikTok videos where he gives his scientific insight and shows his passion for the fun and crazy things that happen in nature.

The Natural History Museum has its own TikTok! They post long and very interesting fun fact videos about their exhibits and human history. From facts about sharks and dodos to dinosaur bones and mammoths, there are so many interesting facts to learn on their account. There were even frequent guest appearances from Neil DeGrasse Tyson during World Space Week, who also has his own TikTok account.

You have probably seen or heard of Jiff the Pomeranian online and now this cute little dog has his own Tik Tok account! On his account, you will be able to watch Jiff go on fun adventures and try out cute trends that all kids will love.

As many parents know- kids LOVE slime. Parents also know that slime can get very messy when playing with it in the house. To give you a break from the cleaning, but also still letting your kids have some fun, this slime Tik Tok account is the perfect way to keep them occupied.

If your kids are obsessed with all things space, they will love watching this account! Alyssa Carson makes videos that feature astronaut history, fun outer space trivia and so much more.