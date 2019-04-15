The Best Jewish Summer Camps in New York for Your Kids

Get ready for summer fun because we have all the best Jewish summer camp options! From camps in New York to even Colorado—we’ve got you covered!

Jewish summer camp combines fun activities, friendship and the communal life of a traditional camp with Jewish values and culture. The experience of living in a Jewish community will have a positive impact on your young camper by introducing them to new adult role models and giving them the space they need for spiritual growth. Plus your child will meet like-minded friends that will last well beyond the summer. Let your city kid take a walk in the woods and dunk in cool lake waters. We’ve gathered a robust list of camps in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and even Colorado that could make your child’s summer a wonderful experience.

If you are looking for a more traditional camp experience we’ve got you covered there too. Checkout out our other guides Best Day Camps for Kids in New York City and Sleep-away Camps

For New York Kids for some other fascinating summer experiences.

Day Camps

92 Y

The 92Y has various camps and campgrounds that offer all sorts of experiences to every camper, from their outdoor day camps in beautiful Rockland County (suitable for kids aged 5 – 13 years old) to their Preschool Day Camp for 3-5 year olds, and including more camps in the city for ages 3-18 years. From gymnastics to dance to adventure camp to summer art programs, your child can pick whatever their heart desires. The 92Y has been around for over 140 years and its mission is to change lives and empower the younger community while also having tons of fun each summer. Little ones aged from 2.5 years up can also participate in their “Summer Clubhouse”. Moms and Dads looking for those scarce end of summer camps will be interested to check out The Sounds of Music Camp to help summer go out on a high note.



Camp Pinebrook

Situated on 15 wooded acres just 35 minutes north of Manhattan, this camp includes door-to-door busing and lunch (Kosher) in their tuition. Specifically created for Jewish campers ages 3 to 8. The 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. day is broken into eight 45-minute periods of indoor and outdoor activities including daily swim, athletics, values and Shabbat, music and drama, and arts and crafts. Extended hours and partial-day programs are available.

Marks JCH

For over 90 years, Marks JCH summer camps have provided a place for children of all ages to come and have fun and make lasting friendships. Yeladim is for children ages 2 to 4 to focus on social and emotional growth. With swimming lessons, plays, and introduction to Israeli culture, your child will have a solid foundation of camp under their belts. Chalutzim is for children in kindergarten through 4th grade. Here, they challenge campers to athletics, community and creative activities. Tzofim is for children in 5 to 6 grades. At camp, they’ll be able to select what they want to do from a variety of adventures such as softball, boating, and tennis. Haverim is for teenagers in 7th to 9th grade. Campers go to theme parks, museums, as well as go on adventures that are all rooted in Jewish cultural programming. The Inclusion Camp is a safe place for children with special needs to have fun in a true camp environment.



Rodeph Sholom School

Summer Camp at RSS offers seasonal fun in a safe and stimulating learning environment! Certified teachers provide personal instruction and support during music, arts and crafts, sports, yoga, field trips, and special events! Children learn and play in an air-conditioned gym and classrooms, rooftop playground, and heated pools. Special Threes half-day programs are available for little ones.



Sleep-away Camps

Camp Kinder Ring, New York

Designed for campers ages 7 to16, Camp Kinder Ring is a sleep-away summer camp that exposes participants to a variety of activities while fostering Jewish values and a sense of community. Camp Kinder Ring offers traditional activities such as sports, arts and crafts, and water sports as well as Jewish culture discussions and Israeli dance lessons. Camp Kinder Ring is located only 60 miles away from NYC in Hopewell Junction, NY.

Price: Three-week programs start from $4,850

Camp Pembroke, Massachusetts

Pembroke is an all-girls, trans-denominational Jewish camp near Cape Cod gives girls a classic summer of fun. Offering swimming and other water activities on their waterfront, arts and crafts, sports fields, and a new indoor gymnasium and performance center. Offering two three-and-a-half week sessions or a full seven-week session. A “Taste of Pembroke” mini-session is available, see website for details.

Price: First session: $5,700; second session: $5,400; full session: $9,500

Camp Poyntelle Lewis Village, Pennsylvania

Camp Poyntelle Lewis Village is a 60-year-old Jewish sleep-away camp on a private lake. It offers a variety of athletic, waterfront, nature/ropes and arts programs for co-ed campers in grades 2 through 11. Second through 7th graders are located on one side of the lake, while older campers are on the other side with more challenging activities. A weekly Shabbat celebration takes place on the lake edge.

Pricing: Three-week sessions from $3,650

Camp Ramah in the Berkshires, New York

This camp is designed for campers the summer before they enter 4th grade to the summer before they enter 11th grade. Offering sports, arts, swimming and outdoor adventure all in an environment infused with the traditions and values of Conservative Judaism. The camp has two sessions. The first is four weeks and the second is three weeks. Children entering 4th grade can attend for one session, those in grades 5 to 8 can attend for one session or the entire summer, and campers entering grades 9 through 11 must attend for the entire summer.

Pricing: Four-week session $6,300; three-week session $5,300; full summer $ $9,425

Camp Shomira, New York

This Kibbutz-style summer camp is affiliated with Hashomer Hatzair, a Jewish Zionist youth movement. A strong sense of community is developed between the on average 120 campers each summer that are ages 8 to 16. Activities range from educational to games including, swim, chores, electives and music. See the website for more information on mini sessions for first time campers.

Price: First session: $3.700; second session: $3,700; full summer: $5,800.

CTeen Xtreme – America Out West, Colorado

Jewish campers in grades 9 to 12 explore the sights of Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California for three weeks while visiting numerous National Parks. The itinerary includes horseback riding, white water rafting, zip lining, rappelling, and mountain biking. No outdoor experience is necessary.

Price: Subsidized price: $3,795. Airfare form New York: $1,395

Camp Tevya, New Hampshire

This co-ed camp is located on 600 acres of land along Lake Potanipo in New Hampshire. Jewish campers are exposed to a wide variety of land and water sports, creative and dramatic arts as well as Israeli dance, music and Judaic themes. Offering two, three-and-a-half weeks sessions or a full seven-week season of camp experience.

Price: First session $5,700; second session: $5,400; fill season: $9,500

Camp Zeke, Pennsylvania

Another great sleep away option, Camp Zeke caters to Jewish children and teens between the ages of 7 to 17. Located in Lakewood, PA, Camp Zeke offers a range of daily activities such as martial arts, music, and fitness electives. The staff also puts together various night programs including talent shows and dances.

Price: One week “taste of Zeke” sessions from $1,610

Eden Village Camp, New York

Here’s something different. Camp Village is a Jewish organic farm sleep away camp. Designed for children in grades 3 through 12, summer offerings include the traditional – music, lake and pool, sports, drama and meaningful Jewish experiences with farm-to-table ethos, farming, animal care, wilderness adventure. Featuring all Kosher organic food. Offering three sessions per summer. Session one lasts two weeks and sessions two and three are three weeks long.

Price: First session$3,425; Second and third session $4,900. Financial aid offered.

Habonim Camp Galil, Pennsylvania

Camp Galil provides a summer experience focused on Jewish values while also incorporating everything traditional camp as to offer since 1946. Here, the staff works to create the next generation of Jewish leaders through discovering new skills, cultivating new relationships, and always challenging themselves to do more. With sports, swimming, arts and crafts, songs, campfires and special days, your kiddos will have the time of their lives and enjoy the “kibbutz atmosphere.”

Price: Two-week sessions from $2,500

Moshava, Pennsylvania

Some 1,000 campers participate in athletic activities, outdoor adventures, drama, music and educational programming. Moshava also offers experimental Zionist programming. Heated pool, ropes course and biking are featured. The camp is designed for children in grades 3 to 8.

Price: First session: $4,800; second session: $ 4,600; full session; $ 8,000

Perlman Camp, Pennsylvania

This co-ed Jewish overnight camp located on 400 acres is designed to let kids have fun, try new things and develop skills. Campers, ages 7-17, participate in choice-based, weeklong hobby programs, bunk activities and other daily programming. Day trips and overnight camping trips also offered. Campers can attend one session the full session.

Price: First session: $6,150; second session: $5,100, full session: $9,150

Pinemere Camp, Pennsylvania

Grounded in Jewish values and traditions, Pinemere caters to girls and boys between the ages of 6 to 15. Located in Stroudsburg, PA, Pinemere is a sleep-away camp that gives participants the chance to engage in traditional summer activities, as well as learn more about their Jewish heritage through studying music, dance, and more.

Price: Three-week sessions from $4,850

Sababa Beach Camp, Virginia

This Jewish co-ed residential summer camp is for rising 5th to 12th graders and located on the beautiful Virginia Beach. Here, campers can get swept away with the magic and wonder of the ocean by learning to surf, sail, take photographs, and so much more. This two-week-long exploration of the sea is the perfect place for campers to dive into something different than they’ve even experienced before.

Price: Two-week sessions from $3,250

Surprise Lake Camp, New York

This Jewish sleep away camp is for children ages 7 to 15 and offers a balance of structure and choice. Kids spend time with their group in activities like waterfront and pool and then pick a specialty elective from more than 50 options. For the first-time camper this camp offers several programs designed to introduce children to the experience. They offer a “Get Your Feet Wet” five-day experience and a 10-day or two-week mini camp.

Price: Four-week session, ages 7-12; $4,700, ages 13-15 $4,900; full summer: ages 7-15 $7,700. Tuition assistance available.

URJ 6 Points Sci-Tech Academy East, Massachusetts

This co-ed, Reform Jewish camp focuses on science and technology. The boarding school setting is designed for children entering grades 5 to 9. In three two-week sessions children explore robotics, video game design, environmental science and digital media as well as their Jewish identity.

Price: Each session; $3,500.

Young Judea Sprout Lake, New York

Offering a supportive environment for Jewish youth to explore, grow, and mature, this camp is specifically geared towards campers entering grades 2 through 8. With only 250 campers per session the camp offers individualized attention. This Jewish Zionist camp offers a well-rounded program of sports and arts and is fully Kosher.

Price: Three and a half week session $5,350 or for younger camps a one-week session $1,500 and a two-week session $3,000

Have an amazing sleep-away camp we haven’t included? Wing us the details at [email protected] with all the details, and we’ll do our best to add it to our roundup.