Are Skinny Jeans Totally Over? The Best Jeans Styles for New York Moms
Finding the perfect jean can be nerve-wracking. Right up there with swimsuit shopping, the process can be frustrating. And then there is the jean style lingo that is ever-changing. Here is what we do know about the perfect jean. A great jean will change from time to time in your wardrobe. With any clothing as our bodies change so is how we wear clothes. We know it can be annoying to try on cuts that only work for specific body types. With fashion, in general, this is often the case. The good news is there is a jean for you. Here are the best eight jeans for the busy mom!
What is what in jean terminology?
Mom Jean Style
How to wear this popular cut
It’s time to rethink the mom jean. The urban dictionary describes the mom jean as ‘often seen on the 40+ crowd, mom jeans are too high, too tight, tapered leg jeans which manage to showcase any bodily flaw the wearer has.’ Ouch. Let’s rephrase this in a friendlier context. This jean is for you. Not your partner. Not if you are sexing up your denim game. The good news is that there are modified versions that are contemporary and designed to show off your best assets.
Skinny Jean
How to choose an updated skinny
Is the skinny jean finite? It depends on how you look at it. The skinny jean like many trends had a great run. To say this style is over is untrue. Is it currently on trend? No, but this does not mean you should Marie Kondo your skinnies. The only reason you should purge a skinny is if they no longer serve a style purpose in your wardrobe. Our suggestion when looking for this style is choosing one that feels updated. The new look of these jeans is not as low cut as they were a few years ago. Select a cut that has a mid to high waist which is a more current cut. Be open to new terms like slim and lean. Opt out of super light washes, and dark always looks the most flattering. Skip massive tears and holes – this look is outdated. Minimal gaps and sleek always wins.
Straight Jean
Give this recently modified style a go
There was a time when straight jeans didn’t get any love. It is easy to see why. A straight cut traditionally was for a slender frame until very recent. Not cool. As this style has gone from niche to every day, wearable styles have started to pop up. Thankfully there are super cute cuts now available in the straight leg world. Straight has come a long way- finally!
Boyfriend Jean
Wear this ultra-comfy jean day and night
When the boyfriend style first appeared it was quite baggy. The jean was worn with heels to achieve a more flattering look. Women loved the comfort of this cut– however, wearing it as a daily jean wasn’t feasible. Now Boyfriend Jeans can now be found in all jean cuts. So yay to this!
-
Best in Skinny: Paige Verdugo Ankle
If you are still in the land of the skinny (jean) and looking for the best everyday jean, the Paige Verdugo will not disappoint. The style itself is available in many hues and comes in long, ankle and crop. The fabrication is very soft, does not lose shape and is comfortable. It is not a low jean price; however, but once you wear it, you get it as it has lasting power which helps with cost per wear. A considerable style point is the design of the inseam and the pockets. The inseam elongates the legs, the longer, the better when wearing a skinny and the placement of the pockets are placed to lift the bum area. $179, paige.com
-
Best Boyfriend: Mid-Rise Boyfriend Distressed Jeans
The point of the boyfriend jean is for it to be worn in and comfy. Old Navy mid-rise boyfriend hits the nail on the head with their boyfriend jean. We love it because although it is relaxed, it feels updated in comparison to the traditional boyfriend. An excellent design fit, the waist sits at or below the belly button which means your mid-section will not be restricted. The cut is straight to the mid-thigh area then starts to taper. The rolled cuffs hit at the ankle area. The minimal distressed of this style gives it a more relaxed feel yet it can easily be dressed up or down. $29, oldnavy.com
-
Best Mom Jean: The Momjean in Melva Wash
Here’s the trick with ‘Mom jeans.’ Find a pair that fits your backside well. The point of the style is for the waist to go in and to cup the bum area. The Madewell version is fantastic for unlike so many mom jeans the cut is more relax. Meaning you can breathe and eat that bowl of pasta. Hallelujah. We have all been there! Another plus is the leg is cut straight which means it does not taper which many jeans line tend to do with mom jeans. This jean will feel like an old favorite as soon as you wear it – always the mark of a great jean. $79.50, madewell.com
-
Best Maternity: Maternity Premium Full Panel Rockstar Jeans
When it comes to maternity denim, Old Navy wins for great styles and value. The Rockstar is one of Old Navy’s fashionable and flattering skinny style jeans. The full panel is great for the 2nd and 3rd trimesters and comes in a premium style. We prefer the premium for the waistband is over the panel which allows you to tuck your tops. $44, oldnavy.com
-
Best Straight : Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans
Do not let the name of this style throw you off. This jean has been tested and tried by the Moms at New York Family. Result? We love it. There are a few essential style notes to know about this jean. The waist is a bit high. Not quite a high- waist, we would say it is about an inch above a medium mid-rise and two inches below the current high waist style. The key to the wedgie style is to buy it in a straight leg. The straight will allow for a bit of breathing room when wearing. A skinny closes in as the leg tapers. A straight keeps going, allowing the legs to elongate. $98, levis.com
-
Best Crop: Field Kick Jean Hannah
We love a great crop. The key is for the length to not be too short for this can shorten your frame. Wear a crop in the summer with a sandal, and ankle boots for fall. This jean is made with heavyweight denim. The high stretch content of 65 % cotton and 35 % poly allows for high comfort when wearing throughout the day. The back of the jean has high pockets which give the bottom a subtle lift. The fit is slim with a flattering kick at the leg. $165, bsidesjeans.com
-
Best High Waist: ZW Premium Marine Culotte Jean
We would not be doing our jobs if we did not cover the high waist super trend. The best way to wear this style is to look for a jean with a flare or wide leg. A flare or wide leg is an instant slimmer. The style skims over the body challenges and showcasing your best features. This culotte style fits snug at the waist and hugs the bum. The indigo hue is a classic making it perfect for year round. $49.90, zara
-
Best Overall: Cali
This jean is hands down one of the most flattering jeans out there. The rise is somewhere between a medium and high rise which means it serves as complete tummy coverage giving this area a smooth and not bulky look. Perfect for a post-baby mom or if you need a bit of a tuck in this area. Another plus is the stretch on these jeans makes for a comfortable fit yet unlike some stretchy jeans the jean manages to hold its form. You know the jean you had purchased when you were looking for a ton of forgiveness in fit yet after wearing it a few hours the jean looked two sizes too big for you? We have all been there. This jean which is made of high-quality cotton has a fabrication of 6% poly and 2% elastane ISKO Reform™ technology. What does this all mean? It means that it is one pretty comfortable jean that is perfect for a mom on the go. Sure, there is a bit give when you first wear it from the wash, this is normal or should be in a great jean, overall you will see the shape holds pretty steady between washes which is why it is our overall favorite. Tip: Order the tall cut if you like a long cut as the ankle is a true ankle cut. $128, madewell