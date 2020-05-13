The Best Probiotics and Supplements for Coronavirus Times

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s natural that we’re all a little bit more concerned about our health right now as we live through these strange times. While my diet probably has never been worse (hello quarantine baking!) I’ve been trying to fit in daily workouts and have added some supplements to try to boost both my mood and my immune system. And to give myself the illusion of controlling my destiny when literally nothing else in my life is under control (cue hysterical laughter)…

Here Are 7 Brands I Tested to Help Improve My Health

Psst…looking for new lunch ideas? Check out our roundup of 10 Quick and Healthy Lunch Options Your Children Will Love