The Thanksgiving Danger No One Talks About: Drunk Driving on Blackout Wednesday

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and fun—but it also comes with some serious risks, especially when it comes to driving. With millions of people on the road and many of us heading out to parties or family gatherings, the chances of impaired driving increase dramatically. One of the most dangerous times? The night before Thanksgiving, also known as “Blackout Wednesday,” when bars and parties are packed, and alcohol consumption spikes.

Unfortunately, it’s a trend that leads to far too many preventable accidents—and lives lost.

We reached out to Bob Nulman, a passionate advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and a father who knows firsthand the heartbreak of losing a loved one to drunk driving. Bob Nulman’s 22-year-old son, Dan, was killed in a tragic head-on collision with an impaired driver in 1987, which inspired Bob, the former mayor of Clinton, New Jersey to dedicate himself to fighting impaired driving. For over 19 years, he’s volunteered with MADD, offering support to victims and survivors through the National Victim Helpline.

Bob shares his personal story and offers practical tips for parents on how to prevent impaired driving this holiday season—whether you’re hosting a gathering or helping your teen navigate the challenges of safe driving. By taking proactive steps and having important conversations, we can help Thanksgiving be a time of joy, not tragedy.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year. Can you explain why the risk of impaired driving is especially high during this holiday season, particularly on “Blackout Wednesday?”

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and with millions of Americans on the road to join family and friends, the risk of impaired driving rises significantly. The night before Thanksgiving, often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday,” has become a popular occasion for socializing at bars and gatherings, leading to a substantial increase in alcohol consumption. Unfortunately, this tradition has created a dangerous trend, with more impaired drivers on the road during the holiday season. And sadly, a good friend’s 17-year-old daughter was killed on Thanksgiving night.

According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2022, 35% of fatal car crashes on Thanksgiving Eve involved drunk drivers, which reflects the increased risks of this time of year. During the Thanksgiving holiday, NHTSA reported a total of 184 fatal traffic crashes that involved drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, underscoring the importance of making responsible choices.

As families plan their Thanksgiving festivities, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) encourages everyone to be mindful of the risks associated with impaired driving and to arrange a safe ride home before the festivities begin.

For parents who may be hosting gatherings or traveling this holiday season, what are some proactive steps they can take to reduce the risk of impaired driving among their family members and guests?

MADD encourages Thanksgiving hosts to play an active role in ensuring the safety of their family members and guests by taking a few proactive steps. First, hosts can help prevent impaired driving by offering guests a place to stay or arranging alternative transportation, like a rideshare or designated driver if they’ve been drinking. Ensuring guests have a safe way home can greatly reduce the risk of impaired driving crashes during this busy holiday season.

For parents with teenage or young adult family members, having open conversations about the dangers of impaired driving and encouraging safe behavior can also make a big difference. By creating a safe environment, modeling responsible choices, and reinforcing that impaired driving is off the table, hosts and parents can help make this Thanksgiving a safe and joyful holiday for everyone.

How do you recommend families address the topic of impaired driving with teens who may be at higher risk of making unsafe decisions around alcohol or drugs?

With Thanksgiving approaching, parents have a crucial opportunity to engage their teens in lifesaving conversations about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and impaired driving. During this holiday break, teens often have extra free time, which can bring both opportunities and risks. College students returning home are eager to reconnect with friends they haven’t seen in a while, increasing the likelihood of gatherings where alcohol might be present.

Just two years ago, my grandson called his parents to say he was at a party and felt he was too impaired to drive home. He asked whether he should get a room for the night or whether they could pick him up. They did pick him up and he got home safely. I was so gratified that he listened to our message and honored his late uncle’s memory.

By openly engaging in these conversations, especially around the holidays, parents reinforce the message that impaired driving is not only dangerous but also preventable. When teens feel supported and prepared, they’re more likely to make decisions that protect themselves and others.

What should parents do if they suspect someone is driving under the influence? How can they help prevent potential accidents or harm without escalating the situation?

If you suspect someone is about to drive under the influence, stay calm and offer alternatives — such as arranging a rideshare, calling a taxi, suggesting they stay overnight, or finding a sober driver to take them home. If they’re reluctant to accept these options, involve others to help reinforce the importance of making a safe choice. When all other options have been exhausted, consider notifying local law enforcement. It may feel hard to involve authorities and risk them facing consequences, but it’s far better than risking a devastating outcome. Taking action can prevent serious harm, as impaired driving endangers not only the driver but everyone on the road. Friends don’t let friends drive drunk!

What do you think can be done to change the culture around drinking and driving, especially among young people during the holidays?

Changing the culture around drinking and driving, especially among young people during the holidays, begins with education and open, proactive conversations. Parents, educators, community leaders, and peers all play essential roles in helping teens understand the very real consequences of impaired driving.

Communities can further support a shift away from impaired driving by encouraging designated drivers, rideshares, and other safe transportation options, especially during high-risk times like the holidays. Encouraging young people to look out for one another and speak up if they see someone trying to drive impaired creates a safety-oriented culture of shared responsibility.

When we normalize speaking out and intervening, we build a culture where safety is valued and reinforced across the community.

MADD’s Power of Parents Handbook helps parents talk to their teens about the dangers of impaired driving, leading to fewer risky behaviors. It offers simple strategies to address peer pressure, plan safe transportation, and encourage responsible choices.