Target Opening New Store in New York’s Times Square

Target Opening in Times Square 2022!

For all of the shoppers out there that take frequent trips to Target, the retailer announced that it will be coming to one of the most popular spots in New York City! Target has signed a lease to open a store in 2022 that will be located on 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, placing it in the heart of Times Square.

Despite its big location, this store will be fun-sized with the space being roughly 33,000 square feet. This will be Target’s 10th open or planned small-format store in the Manhattan area. The company decided to move in the direction of smaller stores to be able to expand into densely populated areas like New York City as well as other locations such as college campuses.

These small-format stores play a big role in the retailer’s growth. Having these small stores being distributed across the country, Target is able to compete with other companies such as CVS, Bed Bath & Beyond and Family Dollar. The new store will also accommodate customers in more ways than one. Not only will you be able to shop for necessities, but most small-format stores are also used to fulfill online orders that can be picked up in those locations. This new addition will allow customers to shop from the comfort of their own home and it will make picking up your packages stress-free!

Target says they are excited to bring an easy and convenient shopping experience to additional guests in the community. The company also says they will have more details about the grand opening dates and how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests as they get closer to the opening! We do have to wait a few more years for the doors to officially open in Times Square but once they do, this Target store will be a hit!