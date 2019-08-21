Sunset Cove Salt Marsh: Restored and Open in Broad Channel

photo by @pixsas

Sunset Cove Salt Marsh Opens!

When most people think of New York City, big buildings, subways, and small spaces often come to mind. However, thanks to NYC Parks, they have made efforts to make NYC a greener place. On August 20th, NYC Parks announced the opening of their newest project, Sunset Cove Salt Marsh in Broad Channel! After years of restoration, this salt marsh is now a place where families can escape the tall buildings and see the beautiful sunsets. Not only does this park have some of the best views, but it is also a huge strive in bettering our ecological habitat.

This restoration took years to complete with a total cost of $14 million to execute their plans of bringing back to life an abandoned marina. Why the efforts? This park isn’t just for landscaped views, the wetlands provide critical wildlife and improve water quality. It also protects the community from storm surges and floodwaters.

They worked on removing contaminated fill and replaced it with clean sand along five acres of salt marsh and seven acres of coastal woodlands. They also installed a pedestrian pathway that provides both access and storm protection.

After Hurrican Sandy, they have been working on ways to improve and protect our City: “The announcement for Sunset Cove represents a critical step to completing both ecological restoration and coastal resiliency that the City and its partners are taking to make Broad Channel safer and more prepared for the growing risks of climate change,” said Chief Resilience Officer Daniel Zarrilli.

For more ways to enjoy nature, check out our post: The Very Best Kid-Friendly Places to Find Nature in New York City