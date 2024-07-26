SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s Reaches New Heights with its Accessibility Innovations

New Yorkers and visitors love their heights, and our skyscrapers are some of the most iconic in the world. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, a three-level multi-sensory art immersion many of us have already visited, is one of those visual experiences. Yet, did you know they are super accessible forward?

As we have shared before, when you are parents to a child with a disability or have a disability yourself, it can be overwhelming for all when wanting to visit a busy cultural spot.

Already a multi-sensory experience, the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observatory is suspended almost 1300 feet, where you can experience an eclectic showing of art, sky boxes, and a stunning observation deck designed to be interactive and engaging for our visitors.

Advocacy is Part of Summit One Vanderbilts Fabric

From the beginning, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has always woven accessibility into its experience. Their advocacy for change in how people with disabilities experience their space is something they have always invested in.

In partnership with Accessible Travel NYC, the local authority on inclusive travel in NYC, and created by Potter Productions, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has unveiled a series of accessibility videos for marketing, training, and guest experience services highlighting the immersive space’s capabilities. It was amazing to learn about how important it has been to know about the experts who have helped shape their accessibility initiatives, for example, learning how to address neurodivergent people. The team at One Summit is invested in the underrepresented being seen and heard and is always open to learning to improve.

What we Learned

We learned a lot, but the standouts that we feel will benefit families are:

Service animals are welcomed

Every level of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is fully wheelchair accessible across all four levels

You can contact One Summit (at least three weeks before the date you wish to visit) to request a Sighted Guide or an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter

Visit summitov.com/accessibility to download Sensory Access Maps and social narratives and learn about their accessibility initiative.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Tickets: $43-$63

45 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

The entrance is located on the Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal