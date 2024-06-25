Summer Safety Hacks for Your Autistic Child: Products this Mom Uses

The Summer is a time when we take breaks, let the sun seep in, and recharge ourselves.

It can also be a hectic time for parents, especially when out and about in busy places. While parents always have their child’s well-being and safety in mind, for caregivers with a child with disability challenges, this typically ‘joyful’ season can be stressful.

As a parent of an Autistic eight-year-old, every trip, day out, visit to the beach and amusement park is a bit of a feat. While it is fun to enjoy adventures, it also means mapping out his safety for that day, especially since Elopement is a crucial factor.

ASDF (Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation) describes Elopement as wandering or bolting away from a safe environment, which is a significant concern for individuals with Autism.

I constantly seek products and hacks to ensure my child’s safety. While I find safety products helpful for my child with ASD, they can genuinely benefit all children, depending on your needs and comfort level. For example, an AirTag is not something all parents feel comfortable using on their children, but for parents with children who do not understand nor know how to gauge danger, an AirTag is gold.

Of course, while a safety product is appreciated, it does not take the place of caring for our kids; it is to aid us while we continue to be vigilant. These “hacks,” as I call them, are extra safety measures that give you peace of mind while upping your family safety game during active times.

Safety: A Tap Away: Smart POD

The SMART POD is as easy as tapping to pay for your morning coffee but instead of depleting your bank account you are adding a safety feature to your child’s wardrobe. Much like a Gilden Age calling card, this NFC tag (NFC tags are smart little chips that allow you to snag digital information via How Stuff Works) shares constant details, like a business card or links to a website, social handles, and more.

For parents, this added safety tool is easy to iron onto a tee shirt or an item worn often, such as a jacket.

The SMART POD is waterproof so you can throw it in the laundry. However, like all gadgets, it may be wise to check that it still works after some usage, especially since you use it as a safety measure. $25, Amazon.com.

If you have a runner, this Airtag Holder for shoe insoles is a crafty way to add a wearable safety measure. If your child is like mine and is uncomfortable with any sort of change, including how a shoe fits, my advice is to wait until you introduce a new pair of shoes so the fit will be associated with this latest pair. $40, Amazon.com.

Alarm for when Traveling: EMDMAK Door Stop Alarm

When my kids were toddlers, I would bring electric outlet socket covers for the hotel room or Airbnb. While we no longer need the outlet covers, a door alarm is required anytime we travel. Circling back to Elopement, since most travel is to a ‘fun’ destination with a looser schedule, the alarm will wake us if the eight-year-old decides to venture out while the fam is sleeping.

The doorstopper is lightweight and small, with bottom padding to keep it firmly in place. However, it lets out a loud shrill—120db loud—at the slightest movement, which means even the deepest sleeper will be awakened. $14, Amazon.com.

Temporary Tattoos for when at Busy Places(Beaches, Amusement Parks, etc) : BBxCrafts

A fellow special needs parent shared with me that one of her favorite hacks is getting temporary tattoos when visiting a heavily populated spot like a beach or amusement park. These BBxCrafts temporary tattoos include Allergy Alerts, QR Codes, and Autism Awareness (you can include your child’s name and that they are non-verbal). You can also customize your tattoo. This is ideal if your child refuses to wear a tracking watch. The tattoo can last up to a week but less if worn in the water.

Reusable ID Bracelets: Chinco 14 Pieces

Chinco Safety ID Wristbands are affordable and reusable, making them a less techy option. Once you clip one on for a snug fit, you can write your emergency contact name with a permanent marker. There are 14 in a pack, one for every kid or extra that can go in the bookbag, your bag, and more. $8, Amazon.com.