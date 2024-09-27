Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools

Suicide Prevention Month: Advice from an Expert

By Posted on
Suicide prevention month
The Staten Island Walk committee

Suicide Prevention Month: Advice from an Expert

Felicia Gambino is the Executive Co-Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Staten Island Walk Committee. This organization collaborates with various community partners to educate, advocate, and fundraise for suicide prevention efforts across Staten Island and NYC. Gambino is also a master’s candidate in Social Work at Columbia University, specializing in Advanced Clinical Work with a concentration in Family and Youth Services. 

We asked Felicia for expert advice on suicide prevention and recognizing the signs in children and teens.

Q: What are some common signs that an adolescent may be considering suicide?

A: Some common signs that an adolescent may be considering suicide include:  

  • Abnormal changes in mood and behavior (Are they suddenly more reserved? Perhaps easier to agitate? Or have they been experiencing a period where they appear quiet and sad, and then suddenly are energetic and happy? The latter could suggest that the individual has settled on a plan to end their life and they are happy that they will be relieved from their pain soon) 
  • Sudden loss of interest in activities and individuals that they once enjoyed 
  • Giving away belongings 
  • Talking about ending their lives (even if it appears as if they are joking about it), feeling trapped, having no reason to live, feeling as if they are a burden to others
  • Increased use of alcohol or drugs 
  • Acting recklessly

Psst… Check out Signs Your Child May Be Struggling with Their Mental Health

Q: What is a common misconception about mental health in today’s youth? 

A: A common misconception regarding suicide, especially in our youth, is that a suicide attempt occurred due to a specific life event, like a failed class or a breakup. The truth is, research has shown that there are a number of health, historical, and environmental factors that add up to cause a person to experience serious distress and can lead to them becoming more vulnerable to a suicide attempt. 

Some of these include: 

  • Health factors: depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, substance abuse disorders, serious and/or chronic health conditions 
  • Historical factors: family history of suicide or mental health conditions, childhood abuse, previous suicide attempts
  • Environmental factors: access to lethal means, knowing others who have attempted suicide, prolonged stress, and stressful life events.

Psst…10 Celebrities Who Are Open About Their Mental Health

Q: What resources do you recommend for someone struggling with suicidal thoughts? 

A: The first resource that I always share is our suicide and crisis hotline, 988. If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, you can text the hotline to reach a free and confidential crisis counselor who can support you in your time of need. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers amazing, free programs and support groups for families of individuals struggling with mental illness as well as youths who may be struggling. This is a great way to connect with other parents who may share similar experiences and can help you cope. Other great resources on Staten Island include Project LAUNCH hosted by RUMC, the Pride Center of Staten Island, and the Seamen’s Society.

The Staten Island Walk takes place this Sunday, September 29th, starting at noon at the Stonehouse at Clove Lakes Park. The Staten Island Out of Darkness Walk is a wonderful annual fundraising event that brings the community together to foster awareness of suicide and mental health, and provide support for survivors.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a national nonprofit that is leading the fight against suicide at the national level. Funds raised by the walks go towards AFSP’s lifesaving research, education, advocacy, and survivor support programs. By walking to raise these critical funds, participants can build a community that is smart about mental health and save lives while bringing hope to those impacted by suicide. To register for the walk or make your donation, visit AFSP.org/statenisland

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the Suicide and Crisis Hotline by calling 988.

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurt, we specialize in unique, educational classes that revolve around active play. We give children a safe and inspiring space to direct their energy, build confidence, and develop key skills. Explore the range of classes we offer at The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurst to find the one that&amp;rsquo;s just right for your child.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Steps on Broadway Youth Programs

&lt;p class=&quot;m_6201101365486487057m_1751229968981391907gmail-m-6447730382188674378msonospacing&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For 40 years, the Youth Programs at the internationally celebrated Steps on Broadway have nurtured young dancers, ages 18 months to 18 years.&amp;nbsp; Whether seeking a fun dance experience or comprehensive pre-professional training, there is a program suited for everyone.&amp;nbsp; Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, theater dance, hip hop, contemporary, modern, pointe and more.&amp;nbsp; Taught by a faculty of internationally-recognized concert, ballet, Broadway and celebrated guest artists, every student is encouraged to discover their artistic uniqueness, deepen their passion for the art form, while growing as dancers and individuals.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Classes are offered throughout the academic year and summer.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;First Steps (ages 18 mos &amp;ndash; 5 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Kids &amp;amp; Teens (ages 6-18 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Pre-Professional Program (ages 7-18 yrs, by audition only)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

New Settlement Community Center

&lt;p&gt;Offering a host of healthy, fun and exciting programs for children ages 6 months and up, including ballet and hi-hop dance with Alvin Ailey, group and private swimm classes, mixed martial arts, youth technology, piano, violin and guitar lessons, and more.&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles