10 Celebrities Who Are Open About Their Mental Health

We usually see celebrities being glamorous on red carpets and events or living their best lives in their social media posts. But, like most of us, they struggle or have struggled with mental health. While it used to be considered taboo to discuss struggles with mental health, many celebrities have chosen to open up about the topic, and their transparency works to fight against the stigma surrounding discussing mental health. And with this honestly, this will hopefully normalize talking, and sharing about mental health more and more.

Here are some of the celebrities who have opened up about their mental health through interviews and social media, showing us how everyone can be affected by mental health struggles despite wealth and status.

Psst… Check out the 10 Best Kid’s Debit Card Options.

Adele

After her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019, Adele spoke to Rolling Stone about her struggles with anxiety and depression that left her bedbound. She explained that in addition to the mental health struggles she was facing, she also experienced physical problems after finding out she has gluten intolerance, a symptom of which is increased depression. The singer mentioned during the interview that she managed her struggles by stopping drinking, traveling and exercising.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has always been vocal about their struggles with mental health. During World Suicide Prevention Day 2020, they opened up about how they have dealt with suicidal thoughts since the age of seven. They also released the song “OK Not to Be OK” with DJ Marshmello, which reminds listeners to not be ashamed of their feelings and mental health struggles. The singer has also shared through Instagram and Twitter posts their experience dealing with bulimia, bipolar disorder and addiction and how they have sought help when needed.

Elizabeth Olsen

The WandaVision actress spoke with Glamour UK about her mental health while living in New York. During this time, she faced severe anxiety and panic attacks, which led her to learn about and practice exercises that helped her control her anxiety. Now, she and husband Robbie Arnett have released a self-care book for kids called Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, which helps children manage anxiety in everyday situations.

Hailey Bieber

The model and wife of Justin Bieber has talked about all the bullying and hate she received on social media while dating Bieber and eventually marrying him. She’s talked about how having social media accounts has made her feel depressed, leading her to stay away from them as much as she can.

Harry Styles

Pop singer Harry Styles has opened up about starting therapy after years of feeling reluctant to the idea. In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, he said he previously thought being in therapy “meant that you were broken.” Five years ago, he started therapy, and he mentions how it has improved the way he deals with his emotions and accepts his feelings, good ones and bad ones.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has become a big advocate for mental health. After leaving the Royal Family duties in January 2020, he has become part of Apple+ mental health series The Me You Can’t See, where he and Oprah Winfrey lead open discussions surrounding mental health. In one episode, he talks about the difficulties of dealing with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, at a very young age which eventually led to him having panic attacks and anxiety. He also spoke about how he and his wife, Meghan Markle, felt helpless amid hateful press pieces about them, which is part of the reason he felt the need to move to the United States and focus on the well-being of his family.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was also featured in the mental health series The Me You Can’t See. Here, she spoke about her struggles with PTSD after being sexually abused and impregnated by a music producer when she was 19. She spoke about the physical hurt she felt after her abuse and how even years later her body remembered this feeling and had to seek medical help because she still felt like something was wrong. The singer has always been a strong advocate for mental health, and this year she and her mom launched a free online mental health course called Be There Certificate, which provides knowledge and skills to support anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.

Lili Reinhart

The actress of The CW show Riverdale has opened up about her mental health struggles on several occasions through her social media accounts. In one of her posts, she let her fans know that she had struggled with depression since she was 14 and had a rough time when she moved to L.A. to pursue her acting career. She also shared how she had to move back to her hometown to take care of her mental health to focus on herself at one point. In her poetry book, Swimming Lessons, she opens up further about her struggles with mental health and encourages fans to prioritize their own mental health.

Lizzo

With her quick rise to fame, Lizzo has faced many negative comments from people on social media and because of this she started struggling with depression and anxiety, which she discussed in an interview with Variety. She has also talked about not feeling represented in the industry and that sometimes she hasn’t felt comfortable with her body. The singer has often shared positive thoughts to her fans on social media and posted about how it’s important to seek help when needed.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has been open about her medical conditions, physical and psychological, with her fans. While struggling with lupus and needing a kidney transplant, she faced mental health issues, as she said in an interview with People magazine. In another interview with ELLE magazine, she talked about her experience being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and how it helped her understand her feelings and actions. She has always been an advocate for mental health and talks about how important it is to seek help when needed.