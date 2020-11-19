Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

9 Suburban Areas to Check Out

Dreaming of life in the suburbs? While many families are making the move with the prospect of more space and a more comfortable pace of life, it does require a lot of work and planning to find your dream home and your dream location! Below, we’re sharing the best places to move, focusing on excellent schooling, tight-knit communities, and being close to NYC. Plus, some key agents who can help you to get there.

Garden City and Manhasset, Long Island



Colonial at 140 Cambridge Avenue, Garden City

If you’re looking for a town with deep community roots, Garden City is ideal for families who seek calm from city life. A part of Nassau County, Garden City, is near the ‘city’ they love and, for many, a close work commute.

A lifelong resident of Long Island, Alexander Oliveri knows the area very well and can help families relocate to their dream home.

After a sales career, Patrick McCooey decided to follow his true passion for real estate and has been selling homes for the past 15 years all over Nassau County and the Hamptons. In Garden City, families will love the four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 140 Cambridge Avenue. Listed at $1,849,000, the gorgeous space encompasses 4,230-square-feet that’s set on an oversized 100×157 lot. Stunning details include 10-foot tray ceilings in the family room, beautifully landscaped rear yard, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, granite island and bespoke cabinetry, detached two-car garage, wood-burning fireplace, to name a few details.

Contact Patrick McCooey at 516-236-4287, Alexander Olivieri at 516-306-7738 or via email at TheMcCooeyOlivieriTeam@compass.com, compass.com

Maplewood/South Orange, NJ



8 Broadview Avenue, Maplewood, New Jersey

Maplewood is known for its gorgeous Tudor, Colonial, Victorian homes, diverse community, and easy commute to NYC. The area has something for every modern family with small shops, delicious restaurants, excellent schools, sprawling parks and playgrounds, access to recreational activities like tennis, ice skating, swimming, and gardens, and a local arts scene and events, such as Maplewoodstock Festival, Floods Hill in the summer, and Newstead 5K.

When looking for a home, reach out to Amy Lutz of the Keller Williams and Realtor, The DeCicco Group. Amy was inspired to become an agent after she relocated from Brooklyn to the South Orange / Maplewood (SOMA) and knows first-hand what families are looking for.

One of Amy’s hottest properties is at 8 Broadview Avenue, a stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom home. Currently listed for $925,000, the picturesque home offers 9,300-square-feet of space, complete with a finished basement, custom storage, and a paved patio for entertaining.

Contact Amy Lutz at 646-239-5248 or via email at AmyLutzNJ@gmail.com.

Montclair/Glen Ridge, NJ



64 Forest Avenue, Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Montclair and the Glen Ridge area have been a popular destination for years. With a mix of classic homes from the late 1800s-1930s as well as modern offerings, Montclair and Glen Ridge are known for their tree-lined streets, parks, vibrant downtown area with restaurants, galleries, and special events. The area also has an excellent public school system and is only 30-50 minutes to Penn Station via the Midtown Direct train lines or bus options to Port Authority.

When looking to relocate to the area, work with Amy Owens of Keller Williams — specializing in New Jersey commuter towns since 2003. Amy and her family know the city to suburban move well having relocated in 2001 from the Upper West Side to Glen Ridge. She also knows and understands the home restoration process, having restored an 1860’s Victorian and a 1907 Craftsman Tudor in Glen Ridge.

Amy noted, “My attention to detail and to motivating all parties makes me successful as a realtor. I enjoy taking care of the extras for my clients, whether it’s meeting with a contractor, hiring a cleaning staff, or helping to stage a property for sale.” In addition to buying, Amy and her team also have relationships with investors, contractors, tradesmen, and local connections, which can significantly benefit buyers and sellers.

A recent listing is this picturesque barn-style home at 64 Forest Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ, featuring four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and .26 acres. Additional amenities include a dramatic foyer, chef’s kitchen with Carrera marble, stunning woodwork, and a spacious yard.

Contact Amy Owens at 201-396-2927 or via email at amy@amyowensteam.com

New Canaan, CT



54 Bridle Path lane, New Canaan, Connecticut

A town in Fairfield County, New Canaan is around an hour away from NYC, renowned for both classic Connecticut architecture as well as mid-century modern masterpieces. The school system is excellent with five public schools in the district and three private schools. New Canaan is also known for its sweet downtown area, filled with small shops, restaurants, and community events.

To find the perfect home in New Canaan, Darien or Rowayton, reach out to Christine Saxe and Amanda Bryan. Longtime friends, colleagues and veteran realtors separately, Christine and Amanda joined forces to form Saxe + Bryan Properties at Compass in the fall of 2020.

Amanda grew up in New Canaan, and after getting her MBA at Columbia and working on Wall St, she moved to Connecticut where’s lived for the last 17 years. She has great knowledge of several towns and understands the nuances of moving from the city to the suburbs. And Christine, a former interior designer, is known for not only being able to visualize potential in homes but also for being highly trustworthy, responsive, smart, and an incredible negotiator to help families find the right home.

Contact Saxe+Bryan Properties at 203-246-1064 or via email at SaxeBryan@compass.com

Westport, CT



38 Maple Avenue South, Westport, Connecticut

Another tight-knit community in Fairfield County, Westport, CT, is within close proximity to the Long Island Sound and renowned for its excellent schools and picturesque downtown area. Located along Long Island Sound, Westport is also known for its incredible beaches, parks, hiking, culture, recreation, including public and private golf and country clubs, arts scene, and shopping.

For a new home in Westport, Weston, Fairfield/Southport, and the surrounding areas, check out the Bross Chingas Bross Team. Made up of Barbara Bross, Alexander Chingas, and Doug Bross, the team has been serving Fairfield County for over two decades, earning many awards like the #1 real estate agents in their service area.

They currently have an incredible listing at 38 Maple Avenue South, Westport, CT. Featuring five bedrooms, the home is situated on over 6,000-square feet of land that’s dubbed as a “park-like property” for its incredible amount of space. The house is also filled with oversized windows that allow for ample lighting, high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, and so much more.

Contact the Bross Chingas Bross Team at 203-454-8000 or via email at info@brosschingas.com

Westfield, NJ



10 Hawthorn Drive, Westfield, New Jersey

Westfield is one of the hottest towns for modern families with a prestigious school system with 10 public schools, a convenient commute via train or bus to New York City, and a bustling downtown with tons of shopping and dining options.

Westfield also offers access to 211 acres of parks, golf courses, and recreational facilities, and buyers will find tons of picturesque homes that range in style from Victorian to Colonial-style as well as modern homes.

When looking for a home, reach out to Frank D. Isoldi of Coldwell Banker.

A lifelong resident and second-generation native of Westfield and a broker sales associate affiliated with the Westfield East office,

Frank has a fantastic listing at 10 Hawthorn Drive, Westfield featuring four bedrooms, three full and two partial bathrooms, and 3,169-square-feet of space.

Contact Frank Isoldi at 908-787-5990 or via email at frankisoldi@gmail.com. More info at TheIsoldiCollection.com

Pelham/New Rochelle, NY



998 Prospect Avenue., Pelham, New York

Lower Westchester neighboring towns, Pelham and New Rochelle, are great options for families looking to stay close to NYC while being in the suburbs. Pelham offers a small town with great character and a charming center, while New Rochelle is a small city with a bustling downtown, waterfront parks, and a Historic District. Both are located close to nature trails, beaches, weekend farmers’ markets, artisan food, great schools, and offer short commutes to Grand Central Station on the Metro-North train.

When you’re ready to move, reach out to Owen and Carol of the Berkowitz Marrone Team, who have helped many families relocate from the city to the suburbs, which they also did themselves.

To relocate to Pelham, they listed a stunning six-bedroom home, 4.1 bathrooms Victorian at 998 Prospect Avenue. The home also boasts tons of amenities like a huge dining deck, a spacious mudroom, eat-in kitchen, a central air, a two-car garage, and 3,592-square feet of space, to name a few amenities. It is also within close proximity to Prospect Hill school and a nearby playground.

Contact: Owen Berkowitz at 914.819.7622 or via email owen.berkowitz@elliman.com; Carol Marrone at 914.419.4000 or via email carol.marrone@elliman.com; Brooklyn2westchester.com; berkowitzmarroneteam.com

Short Hills, NJ



5 Highland Avenue, Short Hills, New Jersey

Families looking for a home within close proximity to New York City can find what they need in Short Hills, NJ. Just 23 miles outside of NYC, Short Hills is characterized by beautiful tree-lined streets, excellent schools, and bustling small downtown.

When looking to move, reach out to Victoria Carter of The Victoria Carter Group, Weichert Realtors.

A resident of New Jersey since 1994 and a professional in the real estate industry since 1998, her team has experience buying and selling in all of the major towns along the Midtown Direct train line, including Maplewood, South Orange, Montclair, Millburn, Short Hills, Summit, Chatham, and Westfield and understand the differences with all the school districts, commuting, recreation, and social offerings.

The group currently has a charming listing at 55 Highland Avenue, featuring seven bedrooms, 5.2 baths with 6500-square-feet of space. With 19th century origins, this two-story center foyer home includes wood-burning fireplaces, crown molding, soaring vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, large windows, stylish French doors, a galley kitchen with professional-grade appliances, a remodeled master suite, a sun-drenched in-law apartment, and much more!

Contact Victoria Carter at 973-220-3050 or email at victoria@victoriacarter.com. More info at Victoriacarter.com

West Orange, NJ



Listing provided courtesy of Keller Williams Midtown Direct realty

Around 30 minutes from NYC, West Orange is a popular relocation town that offers an easy way to stay connected to city life while having refuge in the suburbs.

Popular for its greenery and parks, including the Eagle Rock Reservation, Thomas Edison National Park, and the South Mountain Reservation — that’s great for wannabe (and novice!) hikers.

The area also includes the South Mountain Recreation Complex that features the Turtle Back Zoo, Treetop Adventure and miniature golf.

There are a variety of restaurants, shops, bakeries, and coffee shops located throughout the community.

The schools are also great with 12 public schools in the district as well as private schools. There are ample housing options available from stately historic homes in Llewellyn Park to newer homes.

To purchase your suburban home, contact Joanne Watkins of Keller Williams Midtown Direct located in Maplewood NJ.

A resident of South Orange for over 20 years, she has been actively involved in the community and served on the local PTA board for many years.

Joanne has personally renovated homes and can help buyers see past design obstacles. Her goal is to help you find the best home based on your needs and make the process as seamless as possible.

Contact Joanne at 973-986-2606 or via email at JoanneWatkinsHomes@gmail.com