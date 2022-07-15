NYC Dance Classes: The Steps on Broadway Youth Program

The Steps Youth Program is housed within Steps on Broadway, the epicenter of dance training on the Upper West Side of New York City. Aimed at growing your child’s confidence in a fun and inspiring environment, The Youth Program nurtures creativity and explores the world of dance in a comprehensive approach that benefits both the physical and emotional wellbeing.

Students will have the unique opportunity to train with a diverse and professional faculty, choreographers, and fellow dancers in various dance styles– ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, theater dance, and modern – along with performance skills and opportunities. Graduates of the program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, and dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work.

Whether your child wants to dance once a week or aspires to become a professional dancer, there are classes for everyone. Split into three divisions; the Steps Youth Programs include the Pre-Professional & Academy Divisions (Ages 10-18), Kids and Teens (Ages 7 & 18), and First Steps (ages 2-6). Registration begins July 15, and the academic year runs from September to June. Class observations, performances, community nights, and receptions give parents and dancers opportunities to celebrate throughout the year.

The Pre-Professional & Academy programs provide outstanding training in various dance styles – ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, theater dance, and modern – along with performance skills and opportunities to celebrate throughout the year. Make new friends and explore what dance has to offer your child this year!

Classes for Kids and Teens offer students ages 7 and up enriching and fun weekly dance classes.

Interpretive movement and creative games introduce children to the art form in the First Steps.

Scholarships and financial aid are available. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with youthprograms@stepsnyc.com for more information.

