The Best Spring Sports for Active and Healthy Kids

As a child of two professional athletes, I was taught to love physical activity from a very young age. Sports teach discipline, coordination, teamwork, and so much more. Kids benefit big time when they join a sport. Many perform better in school, have increased self-esteem, and even lower levels of stress. Plus, a recent study shows engaging in sports can actually help kids’ mental health. What better way to enjoy the warm spring weather than by playing sports with the kids?
Additionally, it’s a great way to keep children active and busy, especially with so many kids wanting to stay inside and play with their electronics. It’s sometimes hard to get them moving but try to get them active with these awesome sports.
Staying healthy is more than just physical activity, it’s also about eating well. Check out Healthy Food for a Strong Immune System
Please note that social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis is extremely important and we don’t advise you to participate in sports gatherings. However, we do recognize that keeping your children happy and healthy does involve physical activities. It’s up to each parent to decide what’s best for his/her family.
-
Baseball
Baseball is still the most well-liked sport in the nation as far as children’s participation is concerned. A recent study revealed that baseball and softball combined are the most popular team sport. From swinging a bat to throwing a ball and racing around the bases, your kid will be in action all the time.
-
Softball
Softball offers significant benefits to kids of all ages and provides full-body conditioning. Children will develop their hand-eye coordination and get good exercise as they run around to different bases. The game includes running, swinging, and throwing – making it an awesome way to build muscle strength, endurance, and more.
-
Lacrosse
Lacrosse is an exciting sport that has been around for a while. It was not a popular game a few decades back but is now gaining supporters, especially children. Lacrosse is a pleasant game that your little one will fall in love with. It may seem a bit confusing from the start because of the numerous rules, but it is an extremely enjoyable sport, one that will teach your kid all about team spirit and discipline.
-
Tennis
Tennis is excellent for kids who want to get up an active on the courts. With no team needed, numerous tennis courts around NYC, and children’s equipment that can be bought for a reasonable price, tennis is an affordable activity that can be played just about any time your child is ready.
-
Golf
Golf may not seem as physically challenging as other sports. However, striking a ball so that it flies across a vast field with accuracy is more complicated than it looks. A lot of work is put into making a golfer’s swing perfect. Meantime, golf is an individual sport that gives junior players lots of room for one-on-one mentoring — this allows for personalized training for your kid. Additionally, there is no physical contact which means fewer injuries.
-
Volleyball
Volleyball is a great game for children and grownups. When playing volleyball, kids strengthen their muscles, enjoy playing the game, and get to think about winning strategies.
-
Soccer
Soccer is the most popular sport in the world. Soccer is an excellent exercise that enhances cardiovascular health, improves coordination, increases strength, and enhances flexibility. Players have to work together as a team to be victorious. Teamwork is a skill that can be used in other areas of children’s lives such as in school, work, and family!
-
Basketball
Basketball offers young athletes a lot of advantages like fitness, coordination, stress relief, and team-building. For mothers looking for a convenient way to get the kids off the video games, an accessible basketball hoop is a great option. Basketball is a sport that your kid can begin at an early age. Encouraging your child to learn fundamental basketball skills not only promotes activity but also serves as a basis for staying active later in life.
-
Biking
Bikes and childhood always go hand-in-hand. Remember your kid’s earliest tricycle? Biking is a wonderful way to give freedom to your child from an early age throughout adolescence. It’s a great activity to do at any time and can be something for the whole family. Whether you ride down the block or along a scenic trail, it’s always a blast to hop on a bike.
-
Swimming
Swimming is lots of fun for kids because most of them love getting in the water. Swimming is great for heart and lung health, strength, flexibility, and endurance. Additionally, swimming is good for kids of any age or ability, and it is the most accessible sport for kids with additional needs.