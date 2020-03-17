The Best Spring Sports for Active and Healthy Kids

As a child of two professional athletes, I was taught to love physical activity from a very young age. Sports teach discipline, coordination, teamwork, and so much more. Kids benefit big time when they join a sport. Many perform better in school, have increased self-esteem, and even lower levels of stress. Plus, a recent study shows engaging in sports can actually help kids’ mental health. What better way to enjoy the warm spring weather than by playing sports with the kids?

Additionally, it’s a great way to keep children active and busy, especially with so many kids wanting to stay inside and play with their electronics. It’s sometimes hard to get them moving but try to get them active with these awesome sports.

Please note that social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis is extremely important and we don’t advise you to participate in sports gatherings. However, we do recognize that keeping your children happy and healthy does involve physical activities. It’s up to each parent to decide what’s best for his/her family.