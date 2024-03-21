Spring Equinox Festival: A Celebration of Persian Heritage and Culture During Purim and Nowruz

Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a celebration of Persian heritage and culture during Purim and Nowruz (Persian New Year)!

This free, day-long festival will take place Sunday, March 24th, 10am to 6pm, and will feature Persian music, food, games and events for families and kids. Here’s just a few of the festive activities your family can experience at the event:

• Watch a Purim Spiel by National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, featuring Jewish actress and filmmaker Dylan Seders Hoffman (Yiddish Mean Girls, The Sorceress).

• Participate in games and activities that teach families and kids about Nowruz, led by educators from Pardis for Children.

• View a screening of shadow puppeteer Hamid Rahmanian’s film, “Feathers of Fire,” an action-packed magical tale of star-crossed lovers, Zaul and Rudabeh, who triumph against all odds, based on the 10th-century Persian epic Shahnameh (‘The Book of Kings’).

• Dance to a DJ set by Max Bijou.

• Have some tea and try authentic Persian food at a Persian Tea House set up in the Museum’s Events Hall overlooking beautiful views of New York Harbor.

• Take a photo with a gorgeous haft-sin in the lobby, designed by Sofreh Aghd By Ghazal! The haft-sin is an ancient ceremonial table and the centerpiece of Nowruz. It showcases the 7 ‘S’s—seven items starting with the letter ‘S’ in Persian, each symbolizing hope, renewal, and prosperity for the coming year.

• The US Backgammon Federation will offer lessons in Backgammon (a two-player board game that dates back nearly 5,000 years to Mesopotamia and Persia) and run a Backgammon tournament.

The daylong festival is co-presented with The Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America, Pardis for Children, Be’chol Lashon, Sephardic Heritage Alliance, US Backgammon Federation and Battery Park City Authority. This program is made possible in part through a partnership with the Battery Park City Authority.

Click here for the full schedule of events and to register for the Spring Equinox Festival.