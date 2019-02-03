Sponsored Scoop: Brooklyn Amity School is now Accepting Applications for the 2019-2020 academic year!

BROOKLYN AMITY SCHOOL is NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS for the 2019-2020 academic year. Brooklyn Amity School provides a private PreK-3-Gr. 12 co-ed, college-preparatory education through a well-balanced curriculum emphasizing (STEAM) and the integration of athletics & project-based (& blended) learning.

Next year, Brooklyn Amity will be offering a tuition-based PREK-3 Program. This early-childhood program will be half-day (9am-12pm) and will serve families that seek an earlier enrichment-experience for their child prior to their UPK year.



Our UPK Program provides an integrated curriculum of activities balancing emotional, social, physical and intellectual development. The curriculum is designed to build children’s self esteem, sense of competence, basic motor skills and positive feelings towards learning in a fun and engaging manner. In addition to our stringent focus on standard early-childhood development, we also provide children with an enrichment-factor that immerses the young students in a multitude of fun-filled developmental electives (yoga/dance, foreign language, computers, arts & crafts, gifted & talented preparation, music, physical education, nature walks, etc). As a program, we also provide interested families with the following UPK services: Selective Drop-Off Van Service (3pm & 6:30pm extended day options), After-School Enrichment Program, Free Hot Breakfast, & Early Drop-Off at 7:15am.

Brooklyn Amity promotes a safe learning environment that cultivates respect for self & others. Graduates of Brooklyn Amity School are global thinkers who contribute to the community as socially-responsible, generous, and educated members of society.

For more information & to apply, please visit our website at www.amityschool.org.

3867 Shore Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11235

P: (718) 891-6100 | [email protected]