8 Spa Parties for Kids in New York City

There’s nothing quite like a day at the spa, even for little ones! Relaxing and being pampered can make anyone feel special, especially when it’s for a special occasion.

We’ve rounded up eight spots around New York City where your kids can have a spa party fit for royalty. Your kids and their friends can celebrate their birthday or other special occasion with manicures, pedicures, facials and more.

And all kids can get in on the spa fun! Some of these spots offer unisex spa parties, making them perfect for everyone.

Psst… Have an old car seat lying around? Recycle Your Car Seat: Target’s Car Seat Trade Event is Back! Here’s what you need to know.

139 E 55th St, New York, NY

Take your kids’ princess parties to the next level of luxury. Packages at Allure Day Spa & Hair Design are perfect for groups of young kids (and even the grown ups, if they want to get in on the fun!).

Customize your party packages with manicures, pedicures, massages, facials and more. Parties include robes, slippers, drinks and chocolates.

1098 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Cotton Candy Spa offers comprehensive parties, creating memorable party experiences for kids and easy panning experiences for parents.

Choose from four different party packages, all of which will make your birthday kid and your guests feel like superstars. And yes, cotton candy is included in each and every package.

At-Home

Have a Princess Party spa experience in your own home! Princess Party NYC offers mobile parties in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Long Island.

Choose from one of four packages: the Rockstar Diva Package, the Princess Perfect Package, the Pretty Spa Package and Magical Unicorn Package. Every party includes manicures and pedicures, facials, fun makeup and hairstyles and Instagram-worthy photo ops .

65-23 Grand Ave, Maspeth, NY

Party like a princess, a rock star or a diva! Lollipop Spa has everything you need to throw a spa party fit for your princess, including spa robes, custom invitations, food and more. A party here is sure to be an unforgettable experience for your kids and their friends.

At-Home

With Sassy Princess Spa, your birthday kid ages 3 to 13 can have a themed spa party experience at home. Have a spa party, complete with manis, pedis and facials. They offer a variety of spa party options, meaning you’re sure to find the perfect option to fit your needs.

Milk & Cookies Kids Spa and Salon

233 E 33rd St, New York, NY

Every kid can have a fun spa experience at Milk & Cookies Kids Spa and Salon! The themes and activities offered will suit every child’s tastes and interests. Make your own lip gloss at a Glitzy Glam party, or walk the runway at a Glamour Girls party.

They also offer unisex options, like the Cookie Dough party or the Rock the Mic party.

22 9 St, Staten Island, NY

Luxe Kids Party was founded by a licensed esthetician to provide fun, spa-like experiences to young girls and their friends. Spa parties with Luxe Kids Party includes spa party staples like manis, pedis and facials as well as fun bonuses like glitter tattoos, makeup, hair accessories and more.

2616 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY

Pink Princess Nails brings the spa experience to you and your family. Parties are available anywhere in the Bronx, Manhattan and Westchester County. A party with Pink Princess

Nails includes manicures and pedicures, facials, glittery makeup, dress up opportunities, cotton candy and even pretty pink robes to wear during the party.