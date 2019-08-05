Sponsored Scoop: SoYoung’s Back-to-School Checklist

There’s no denying that school is fast approaching and it’s time to get organized! SoYoung has rounded up their top tips for making BTS an easy transition.

Whether you are the type that can’t wait for back to school or you dread the thought of the regimented days ahead, there’s no denying that school is fast approaching and that it’s time to get organized! SoYoung has rounded up their top tips for making the BTS transition a smooth one.

2 Weeks Before School Starts

For brand new schoolers, it’s time to get excited! As a fun activity, decorate blank label stickers to make fun, first day of school labels, like “First Day of School EVER” or “Proud Kindergartner!”

For back to school old-timers, it’s time to start jogging memories of where math and geography class left off at the end of the school year and create excitement about the progress in the year ahead.

Ease your family back into their school year bedtime routines.

Organize your back to school supplies and take note of any last-minute purchases you may need to make.

Plan out a simple 5-day breakfast and lunch idea schedule and post on your fridge.

Plan your homework routine and station, and make sure everybody’s familiar with it.

Review your emergency contact information and ensure it’s affixed to your child’s backpack.

1 Week Before School Starts

Shop for groceries listed in your 5-day schedule (and feel like a rock star mom).

Book a haircut if needed.

For first-timers, do a test run of the morning, including walking to the bus stop or school, if realistic.

Ask your child if they have any concerns and be sure to talk to them about the transition of going back to school.

Remind your child who they can speak to if they need help.

The Night Before School Starts

Lay out your child’s clothes, shoes and packed backpack.

Prepare lunch and snacks (with your child’s help, if possible).

Create a good memory of the last night of summer vacation with a fun activity, like having popsicles and singing a silly song together (don’t forget to take a photo).

Go to bed early.

And remember to set your alarm!

The First Day of School

Plan a little surprise (a cute love note or their favorite snack).

Take a first day of school picture and share with proud grandparents!

Photography credit: Becky Kimball

