Songs of the Summer For Kids and Families in 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Whether you’re in a household full of music-lovers or you just appreciate awesome tunes and music videos for kids, you’re sure to enjoy these fun, upbeat songs by incredible children’s musicians from around the world. All of these songs are amongst this year’s best summer releases in children’s music, so you and your kiddos will definitely want to take a listen and have a fun music video viewing party!

Psst…Interested in music classes? Check out Online Music Classes and Sing-Alongs for Children and Families