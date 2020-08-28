Songs of the Summer For Kids and Families in 2020

Whether you’re in a household full of music-lovers or you just appreciate awesome tunes and music videos for kids, you’re sure to enjoy these fun, upbeat songs by incredible children’s musicians from around the world. All of these songs are amongst this year’s best summer releases in children’s music, so you and your kiddos will definitely want to take a listen and have a fun music video viewing party!
Psst…Interested in music classes? Check out Online Music Classes and Sing-Alongs for Children and Families
-
Baby Beluga - Raffi and Yo-Yo Ma
Almost 40 years ago, the renowned children’s musician and advocate Raffi released the beloved Baby Beluga album. To celebrate the anniversary of the song and album, Raffi sings “Baby Beluga” accompanied by famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a new video that continues the series of recorded-at-home musical offerings that Yo-Yo began in March. This unique performance of two musical legends includes a new verse for adults! This one is perfect for the entire family from adults who are reminded of their childhood by the beloved tune to kids who will certainly enjoy this sweet and fun song and video about an adorable little white whale.
-
A Place To Call Home - Dana
Dana is an award-winning indie children’s artist who aims to introduce music of all genres that engages and educates to her listeners. In this newly-released album, Dana sings about the habitats and homes of creatures of all kinds from the land to the sea to the sky. Including tracks like “Let’s Build a Dam,” “ Honey Bee Bee Bop,” and “Animal Hide and Seek,” this album reminds young listeners that all living beings need a place to feel safe and to call home, and encourages them to mind and respect the natural habitats of all of the earth’s creatures!
-
Songs Across the Pond - Brady Rymer and David Gibb
Three-time GRAMMY Nominee Brady Rymer and UK BBC Folk Award Nominee David Gibb present a collaborative album about making new friends, sharing unexpected discoveries and creating joyful music together in Songs Across the Pond. The album features tracks that will appeal to kids and adults alike as with lighthearted themes and lyrics, rock-like sounds and great vocal harmony. When you listen through this album, you’ll be taking your little ones on a musical adventure across the globe during which they’ll learn about the magic of transatlantic collaboration and friendship!
-
Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Choo Choo Chugga Chugga Big Red Car
This album encourages children to use their creative energy and imaginations to think of all the different ways you can travel from walking to wheelchairs and space travel to surfing. And of course, trains, planes and travelling in the famous Wiggles’ Big Red Car! The group even included a track about the very timely topic of social distancing.
-
Aaron Nigel Smith & 1 World Chorus: Live in LA
This is the first live album of the multi-talented Aaron Nigel Smith, and was recorded during his live performance at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California. An educator and international touring musician known for his work on the Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS TV show, Between the Lions, Smith is also the founder of 1 World Chorus: a non-profit organization serving youth in the United States, Kenya and Jamaica. This inspiring, feel-good concert features some of the most popular songs Smith has recorded throughout his 20-year career, as well as the vocal stylings of 25 talented youth from the Los Angeles wing of 1 World Chorus.
-
Backyard Bop - Red Yarn
“Backyard Bop” is the title track of Red Yarn’s 6th album that was just released on August 7th. The song was written by Andy Furgeson/Red Yarn & produced by Grammy-winner Dean Jones. After a ten-year, five-album journey through old American folk music, Red Yarn returns with this fresh set of rockabilly and folk-rock tunes about small towns, neighborhoods, and backyard adventures. This new collection of original songs provides the perfect soundtrack to joyful family dance parties and summertime play.
-
Invincible - Roger Day
Roger Day’s newest album (and show) empowers young superheroes to solve the problem and save the day with the greatest superpower of all: imagination! Join Roger Day on a music comic book adventure with brand new songs including “Me & My Jetpack,” “I’ll Be Your SuperHero,” and the action-packed title tune, “Invincible!” Your kiddos will embark on an adventure where they are the superhero and will help Roger Day find the evil genius and foil his plans before it’s too late! Together, you can solve the problem and save the day. The endearing message of these songs will remind the audience that they can do anything they put their mind to with the power of intelligence and creativity.
-
Hola, Amigo: Songs of Friendship - 123 Andrés
Featuring a variety of artists from 10 different countries, this album combines the Spanish and English language songs that invite families to reflect on hope, solidarity, change, and what it means to be a supportive friend. Families looking for anthems to counter prevailing messages of distrust, hostility and other-ing will find in this collection songs of responsibility, inclusion and mutual respect. The album features a diverse chorus of guest voices, including Cathy and Marcy, Rissi Palmer, Uncle Devin, Little Miss Ann, Konshens the MC, Suzi Shelton, Verny Varela, the Sugar Free Allstars, Rita Rosa Ruesga, Lea Morris, and Steve Denyes of Hullabaloo Band – many voices and many stories coming together to celebrate friendship. And, a portion of the proceeds from all sales will benefit Black Voters Matter and Immigrant Families Together.