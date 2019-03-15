A Sneak Preview of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, will visit NYC this March.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, will visit NYC this March. With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage. Prepare to be delighted that the super show is returning to rock New York City. With its super story line and thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure. We got a sneak preview of the show with Kristin Stokes who portrays Annabeth— here’s the inside scoop: SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

My name is Kristin Stokes. I live in Brooklyn, NY and I’m an actress.

Tell us how you began your work with The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

I got started with the show with its very first staged workshop. The script and music were pretty different, and it was the first time we tried to figure out a lot of the magic, like “how would you transform someone into a centaur from a wheelchair?” This was five years ago now and, needless to say, the show has grown!

How does it feel to come home to Brooklyn for the tour?

Very exciting! It’s pretty unique for a national tour to play New York City so I’m really excited to be back home and play such a beautiful theater like The Beacon.

How do you bring Annabeth, many kids’ favorite book character, alive on the big stage?

A lot of research and experimenting. Our show is based on the first book in “The Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan, so I’ve read that book three times and the entire five-book series twice. She’s a firecracker, so I had to do some growing myself to get her just right.

How does the best-selling book translate to the stage?

What’s really fun about the book is that even though it’s extremely high stakes (the fate of the world- no big deal), it never takes itself too seriously, so we don’t either! I also think it’s a great opportunity to blend traditional Greek culture with the present western culture, like Rick does in his books. So for us, that means mixing elements of Greek theatre (unit set, the Gods on the second story, an ensemble playing multiple characters, etc.) with our modern rock score, lighting and setting.

What can the audience expect in the show that’s different from the book?

Since it’s a musical, the audience will get the added bonus of hearing the characters’ inner emotional life through music (written by the amazing Rob Rokicki).

What are your favorite songs/dances from the show?

It changes nightly, but right now I’m into Percy’s big Act 1 solo, “Good Kid” (Sung perfectly by Chris McCarrell).

Any super special effects or secret surprises you can share with our readership?

Well, I don’t want to give too much away, but I will say there are some pretty fun special effects having to do with leaf blowers, paint rollers, and toilet paper. :)

What will families enjoy most about seeing the show together?

Ultimately this show is all about family. No one has it easy in this world, and it’s important to stick together and fight for the world you believe in.

What is the one thing everyone should know about the show?

Whether you’re a fan of the books, Greek mythology and musicals, or brand new to it all, you’ll have a great time with us.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be at the Beacon Theatre on the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00PM

Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00PM

Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 12:00PM and 4:30PM

Recommended for ages 9-10 years. Duration of show 2 hours including intermission.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at msg.com