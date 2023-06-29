Skip the Summer Slide at Friends Academy

We can all agree that after a long academic year of studying and hard work, kids need – and absolutely deserve – a break. While we want them to enjoy their summer vacation, we also want to make sure they retain that knowledge they worked so hard to gain year long. We want to stave off the dreaded summer slide, which is when kids lose some of that precious knowledge during the summer. Parents of students at Friends Academy don’t have to worry about that.

At Friends Academy, students are set up for success all year round, whether school is in session or not. Their carefully curated summer assignments for each grade level ensure that students’ minds stay sharp all summer long and are well prepared for the new school year come September.

Friends Academy also offers parents guidance on supporting their children throughout the summer with ideas to keep them engaged, productive and learning every day. Their recommendations for students include the following:

Read daily for 15-30 minutes

Practice math skills, preferably with Khan Academy , a trusted learning website that provides free math instruction and activities to students of all ages

Play stimulating family games that build on cognitive and problem-solving skills like playing cards, educational board games, or even wordplay (perfect for long car rides!)

Write daily! Keep a journal or write letters or emails to family and friends who live far away

Keep the creative juices flowing with activities like arts and crafts, painting, playing music, building, etc. multiple times a week

Explore nature! There’s no better time than the summer to get outdoors and learn about the world around us

Take an educational field trip – perhaps to a museum or historical landmark – and then reflect on it together as a family. Ask questions about what you learned and talk about how it inspired you

Friends Academy also provides a phenomenal Summer Program that supports healthy body and mind development. Their unique summer approach for campers provides access to not only the entire 65-acre campus but classrooms with unique enrichment programs as well. Summer with Friends offers engaging and hands-on activities that give campers the opportunity to learn, socialize and have lots of fun, featuring two unique experiences for ages 3 up to eighth grade.

In their Explorers program for ages 3 to Grade 2, children will participate in age-appropriate, theme-based activities in addition to daily sports, outdoor play, and American Red Cross swim instruction. In the Trailblazer program, for Grades 3-8, children have the opportunity to develop new interests by selecting different specialty programs of choice each week. Find out more about their summer programs at friendsacademy.org/summer/summer-with-friends.

Friends Academy is located at 270 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley in Long Island. For more information, call 516-676-0393 or go to friendsacademy.org.