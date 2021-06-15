Shenandoah Valley: Your Summer Family Getaway

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by the Shenandoah Valley. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

This summer is all about getting back out there! It’s been a long, cooped up year, and we’re ready to have some adventures in the coming months. That’s why, when we heard about the Shenandoah Valley, a popular getaway destination that travel bloggers obsess over and families continually return to, we knew we had to give you the scoop!

This Virginia beauty spans over 12 cities, counties, and towns, and it’s about 140 miles long. All is to say that there is plenty to do and see when you visit this iconic region. What we love about this getaway is that your journey is as much a part of the adventure as your destination! You’ll get to take in the gorgeous Virginia landscapes as you make your way over. Road trip, anyone?

If you’re looking to get outside of the city this summer with your family, then the Shenandoah Valley is the place for you. Some of the best kid-friendly activities include the Virginia Safari Park, where your kiddos can get up close and personal with zoo animals, carriage rides through downtown Lexington, where kids get to feel like princes and princesses as they’re guided around the town, and the Frontier Culture Museum, which is the perfect dose of educational fun that teaches kids and adults alike about how American culture is truly based upon African, European, and indigenous peoples.

But as NYC parents, we know how hard it is to plan a trip that pleases everyone. Yet that’s the very best part about the Shenandoah Valley: it has family-friendly activities that all ages will enjoy. There really is something for everyone, whether you have younger kids or bigger kids! The Discovery Museum is a must-visit, because it has fun exhibitions and programs that kids will surely get a kick out of. We also love Dinosaur Land, where your kids can explore prehistoric creatures, and of course, there’s the can’t-go-wrong Shenandoah National Park. Family fun is a given when you visit the Shenandoah Valley.

Now, we can’t talk about the Shenandoah Valley without diving into some of its natural gems that you’ll definitely want to check out. From exciting hiking trails to wildflower farms, you’ll get your fill of beautiful & engaging nature. Don’t miss out on the area’s many natural caverns such as Luray or Skyline Caverns, where you can see stone formations that will simply blow you away. If you’re looking for a more active adventure, then explore the seven bends of the Shenandoah River.

A bit overwhelmed by how much there is to do here in the Shenandoah Valley? Yep, so were we. That’s when we came across the Shenandoah Valley Guides, which make it easier than ever to plan your next family vacay.

