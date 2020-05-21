Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Winston Transitions is a highly individualized program for students ages 17 to 21 with learning differences. Transitions provide an extension to the Winston Preparatory School educational experience when appropriate by precisely identifying and matching each student’s needs.

This core element of all Winston Prep programs is further enhanced by rich internship/work-study experiences (which sometimes lead to employment), the development of independent living skills, and functional personal goal setting.

Click here to schedule an appointment for a virtual one-on-one information session and get started with the application process. Winston Transitions, 240 Madison Avenue.

