Parenting

Scoop: Vivvi Early Learning Provides Resources for Parents Working from Home

vivvi early learning

Vivvi Early Learning for New York Families

Amidst this unprecedented time, Vivvi Early Learning is committed to providing resources to help parents working from home organize their time and care for their children. From emails with daily activities to video conferencing with our teachers to 1:1 parent support, you can connect with us at Vivvi@Home. We can’t wait to meet your family!

Vivvi Early Learning is childcare built for modern families in New York. We work with employers to make best in class early childhood education and backup care more accessible. Learn more about our locations, curriculum and flexibility at Vivvi.co.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

New York Family April 2020

>