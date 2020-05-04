Quantcast
Scoop: Spring Virtual Tours at Dwight-Englewood School

Dwight-Englewood School

From their community to the safety and comfort of your home, they invite you to experience Dwight-Englewood School. These exclusive events are designed to introduce you — albeit virtually — to their school, campus and Admissions process. Hosted by the respective Directors of Admissions for each division (and aided by the camera expertise of their respective teen children!), you will experience the breadth of their over 48-acre campus and the hospitality of their seasoned state. Each event will include an outside tour and an opportunity to hear about their curriculum.

Please CLICK HERE to register for one of these events through Ravenna, their online admissions software. Two days prior to the event, you will receive a link to the virtual event by email. In these difficult times, they hope to bring a small light at the end of the tunnel by sharing with you what tomorrow can bring. Stay well and safe and they look forward to meeting you all soon.

