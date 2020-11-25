Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While school has been a challenge for so many families this year, parents are reaccessing the best school options for their kids. SLA is a school to consider.

Science, Language & Arts International School is an independent school focused on hands-on science, arts, and math and committed to providing children with a rich and rigorous multilingual education in French and Mandarin. Since its founding in 2011, SLA has grown in grade levels, language tracks offered, and campuses conveniently located in Downtown Brooklyn and Carroll Gardens. And with goals towards providing their curriculum from the very start of a child’s education, the program will be expanded by 2024; it will serve students from Nursery to Grade 8 in French and Mandarin.

SLA values inclusivity and strives to be a school that reflects the racial and socioeconomic diversity of its local community. SLA is an anti-bias school and admits students of any race, color, national or ethnic origin, gender identity, or creed to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school.

Check Out SLA!

Join SLA for an upcoming virtual info session to learn more about open seats, scholarships, and admission to its Middle School Program! SLA will share their nurturing environment and share how their rich and rigorous multicultural education in French and Mandarin, with a curriculum, focuses on the hands-on integration of science, visual arts, and math in an immersion setting. Pre-K through Grade 5.

All information sessions will be held remotely via Zoom until further notice.

These sessions offer families the opportunity to meet members of SLA’s diverse community, visit their vibrant classrooms, and ask questions about life at SLA. Attending a Virtual Main Campus information session is required for admission to both Elementary and Middle School programs. Applicants to the Early Childhood Annex (Carroll Gardens) may register for a Main Campus information session and/or an Annex facilities tour. Full information sessions are not offered at the Annex location.

There is limited availability in some grades for the 2020-21 school year, and the school is currently accepting applications on a rolling basis. Please email admissions@slaschool.org for more information.

In-Person Facilities Tour: Early Childhood Annex (2–4 Years), Carroll Gardens

December 5th at 10:00 am

In-Person Facilities Tour: Main Campus (PK – Gr 6), Downtown Brooklyn

December 12th at 10:00 am

Virtual Information Session & Tour via Zoom: Main Campus (Pre-K to Grade 6)

December 2nd at 8:00 pm (General Information Session)

December 9th at 8:00 pm (Middle School Information Session)

slaschool.org/admissions/visit/