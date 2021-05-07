Scoop: Save 10% on Camps – earn unlimited $100 credits!

New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Outdoor Sports, Robotics, Arts, Swimming, Tennis & More! At East and West Side Advantage Camps! Take 10% OFF camps till 5/31!* Earn unlimited $100 camp credits!** Make this an Advantage Camps summer – fun, flexible and fantastic! Sign up by 5/31/21 and save 10%! Plus you can save by referring Campers to Advantage. You’ll earn $100 Camp credits for each person who enrolls. Offers expire 5/31!! You’re invited to their open house on Friday, May 14 from 6-8pm! At Roosevelt Island, their East Side location. They can’t wait to see you at their camps, too! They all offer: convenience & safety for city kids, easy-to-reach East & West side NYC locations, lots of outdoor & indoor activities, full day & half day options, choice of individual days, weekly or seasonal packages plus FREE early morning drop off and late pickup. Just as great, there’s a perfect choice for every Camper! Advantage Day Camp – Every kind of fun imaginable for ages 5 to 14, including swimming, art projects, chess, sports, robotics and more. East side only. Advantage Junior Tennis Camp  – Players 7 to 17 focus on tennis & hone skills, with drills, games & match play. East & West sides. Advantage QuickStart Tennis Camp – Customized by age & ability for campers 5 to 8, with a friendly atmosphere and specialized instruction. East & West sides. For any camp, choose days, with a 10-pack, 20-pack or 30-pack. Or choose whole weeks. It’s up to you! Of course, we observe strict safety protocols everywhere. 

For more details, contact Bob Ingersole at bingersole@advantagecamps.net or 212.935.0250. 

*Must sign up by 5/31/21. $200/wk deposit required. **To earn Camp credits, refer children who are new to Advantage Camps and enroll. Offer expires 5/31/21. 

 

