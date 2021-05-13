New KinderCare Centers Opening in Brooklyn: Give Your Kids an Extra Boost! 

Oasis Day Camp is a sponsored post carefully chosen by New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

Now more than ever, we know how important education is for our children. As NYC parents, we’re always thinking about how to give our kids the best possible start to their learning journey. That’s why, when we heard about KinderCare Learning Centers, America’s largest, most accredited private child care provider that gives children an extra learning boost– academically, socially, and emotionally– early on, we knew we had to share. And we have big news: KinderCare is opening two new locations in Brooklyn early this summer!

If you’re not too familiar with KinderCare, here’s a bit of quick info: KinderCare serves over 160,000 children every day at more than 1,500 centers. For more than 50 years, KinderCare has been creating safe, encouraging, environments where kids can learn, grow, and build confidence for life. KinderCare classrooms are warm and welcoming spaces where your child’s unique needs will be met.

When it comes to working with real little ones, KinderCare knows that safety comes first. You can feel comfortable knowing that your kiddos will be closely looked after so you never have to worry. We love how KinderCare classrooms create mini-communities where your child can explore and develop who they are. Teachers are a big part of these communities: they’ll support your kids every step of the way, from making new friends to mastering new skills to identifying strengths & weaknesses.

But you may be wondering what sets KinderCare apart. Recent results from the BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® national assessments show why KinderCare is so successful. Children who start KinderCare as babies are 6 weeks ahead at two years old and 9 months ahead at five years old. KinderCare kindergarteners test 3 months ahead of expectations by first grade. This means that your kids will be better prepared academically and socially for grade school, which will give them the confidence they need to start their educational journey off on the most positive path.

Here is the rundown for the new centers opening in Brooklyn:

Park Slope KinderCare at 802 Union Street

The Park Slope center will serve 136 kids ages 6 weeks to 3 years. The center will be open Monday-Friday, 6:30am-6:30pm. “We’re thrilled to support the Brooklyn community by offering families high quality care for their children,” said Lindsay Klass, Center Director of the Park Slope KinderCare. “My team and I are ready to bring KinderCare’s educational excellence to the Park Slope community and to help children prepare for kindergarten and future academic success.”

Cobble Hill KinderCare, 112 Atlantic Ave.

The Cobble Hill Center will serve 70 kids ages 6 weeks to 5 years, and it’ll be open Monday-Friday, 6:30am-6:30pm.

Want to learn more about KinderCare to find out if it’s the right fit for your child?

Visit KinderCare.com or check out their Facebook and Instagram. To get the scoop on resources, information, and activity ideas for parents and teachers of little ones, visit KinderCare.com/blog.