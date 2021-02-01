Scoop: Join the Virtual Charter School Fair to Meet with School Representatives Live

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Join the Virtual Charter School Fair

Many families find it difficult to make school decisions for the 2021-22 school year without the ability to visit schools and speak with school staff to find out what the best educational option is for their prospective student. This is why the New York City Charter School Center has organized the Virtual Charter School Fair – so that parents can meet with over 150 public charter schools online in a single, easily accessible location!

Families can join the free fair from the comfort of their homes, which takes place on February 6 from 10 am – 2 pm. Once logged on via the link provided at registration, families can meet with local charter school representatives, take virtual tours of their schools, and even apply instantly online for the 2021-22 school year. Visit VirtualCharterFair.com to register, learn more about the fair, and to view the list of participating schools in your borough. All that is needed to attend is a registered email address, at which attendees will receive the access link for the live fair.

As NYC parents, we were happy to learn that charter schools in all five boroughs are coming together to offer a virtual fair where families can learn more about the free, quality educational options available to them. Charter schools offer a variety of innovative programming for students in fields such as sciences, arts and music, and are also committed to providing services for students with disabilities and English language learners.

Just like other public schools, charter schools are tuition-free and open to all students. Families can even apply to multiple charter schools with just one easy-to-use application. There are never any admissions tests, interviews or essays required to apply to charter schools.

To learn more about what NYC charter schools have to offer your child, please visit CharterNYC.org.