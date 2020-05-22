Scoop: Get The Best Math Tutor For Your Child Today!

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

LovingMath offers online tutoring support through remote virtual learning. Get tutoring from a NYC certified middle school math teacher with over 10 years of teaching experience that has a passion for math and teaching.

– One-on-one tutoring through Zoom/Meet

– Homework Help

– Test Prep

– Elementary math through Algebra 1

– GED prep

– Experience and knowledge of Common Core Curriculum

– Experience with special needs children

– Help improving skills, confidence and grades

– Individually tailored to ensure your child’s success

– Summer enrichment work

For more information call 917-558-5172 or email celebratingmathmistakes@gmail.com

