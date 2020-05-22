Quantcast
Education

Scoop: Get The Best Math Tutor For Your Child Today!

lovingmath

LovingMath offers online tutoring support through remote virtual learning. Get tutoring from a NYC certified middle school math teacher with over 10 years of teaching experience that has a passion for math and teaching.

– One-on-one tutoring through Zoom/Meet
– Homework Help
– Test Prep
– Elementary math through Algebra 1
– GED prep
– Experience and knowledge of Common Core Curriculum
– Experience with special needs children
– Help improving skills, confidence and grades
– Individually tailored to ensure your child’s success
– Summer enrichment work

For more information call 917-558-5172 or email celebratingmathmistakes@gmail.com
Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners.

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

