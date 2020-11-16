Scoop: Santa is Coming to Cross County Center

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Santa is Coming to Cross County Center

Santa is coming back to Cross County Center for the 2020 holiday season! New this year is a contactless experience to keep you safe and comfortable during your visit. At their newly designed photo set, they have recreated Santa’s Workshop and children will be watching Santa build toys on one side of his workbench, while he is on the other side, at a safe 8ft distance. Their new set is located inside the former NY&Company store, allowing for additional space. What you can expect when you visit Santa this year: Masks will be required by Santa, his helpers and all guests. Hand sanitizer will be available upon entering and exiting the set, and guests will be directed where to line up and wait for their photo session to begin, to maintain social distancing. For the health and safety of the community and all guests, MERV-13 Air Filters have been installed at the set, and the set will be cleaned throughout each day. Don’t miss out on capturing beloved holiday memories and be sure to reserve your place now for a festive family photo. While reservations are strongly encouraged, walk-ups are welcome from 11 am-12 pm and 7 pm-8 pm, Monday through Saturday and from 11 am-12 pm and 5 pm-6 pm on Sunday. For additional information, guests can visit crosscountycenter.com.

