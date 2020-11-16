Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Things To Do

Scoop: Santa is Coming to Cross County Center

Posted on By

 

Santa is Coming to Cross County Center

Santa is coming back to Cross County Center for the 2020 holiday season! New this year is a contactless experience to keep you safe and comfortable during your visit. At their newly designed photo set, they have recreated Santa’s Workshop and children will be watching Santa build toys on one side of his workbench, while he is on the other side, at a safe 8ft distance. Their new set is located inside the former NY&Company store, allowing for additional space. What you can expect when you visit Santa this year: Masks will be required by Santa, his helpers and all guests. Hand sanitizer will be available upon entering and exiting the set, and guests will be directed where to line up and wait for their photo session to begin, to maintain social distancing. For the health and safety of the community and all guests, MERV-13 Air Filters have been installed at the set, and the set will be cleaned throughout each day.  Don’t miss out on capturing beloved holiday memories and be sure to reserve your place now for a festive family photo. While reservations are strongly encouraged, walk-ups are welcome from 11 am-12 pm and 7 pm-8 pm, Monday through Saturday and from 11 am-12 pm and 5 pm-6 pm on Sunday. For additional information, guests can visit crosscountycenter.com.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family October 2020

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.

Log in as an administrator and view the Instagram Feed settings page for more details.